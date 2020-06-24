Birkenstocks are taking the fashion world by storm. Founded nearly 250 years ago in Germany, the 1774-era company is still being paired with vintage denim and white cotton crop tops today.

It wasn’t until 1964 that Birkenstocks started to resemble the chunky two-strap Arizona sandals you are familiar with now. Though the brand maintains its mission — to craft an orthopedic sandal that offers support and comfort — they have become more stylish than ever, strongly holding onto their position as celebrity and it-girl must-haves.

According to the below celebrity fashion icons, Birkenstocks can quite literally be worn with anything, from jeans and shorts to blazers and dresses. Some even style the open-toe retro kicks with tube socks to really drive home that '90s Dad appeal.

No matter their hippie roots, they’ve certainly got that je ne sais pas that has made them a wardrobe staple for chic girls across the globe, centuries after the brand was created.

Ahead, see how your favorite celebs style their Birkenstocks and shop the most popular styles, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kendall Jenner BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Kendall paired her classic brown Birkenstocks with an equally timeless pair of denim cutoff shorts, a bright white T-shirt, and an open button-front cotton shirt.

Paula Patton Backgrid Paula Patton delivers a chic take on the trend, pairing white Birkenstock sandals with a flowing dress and a blouse tied at the waist.

Ashley Olsen Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images Head-to-toe queen black Ashley Olsen slipped into her sandals with an ankle-length skirt and oversized cashmere sweater.

Gigi Hadid Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid dressed up her black Birkenstocks by pairing them with a button-front crisp black mini dress.

Kaia Gerber Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Kaia Gerber went with the socks-and-Birkenstocks look, slipping into both layers with jeans, a sweater, and blazer.

Ugbad Abdi Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model Ugbad Abdi also chose socks with her Birkenstocks, slipping into the timeless shoes with her cuffed jeans and an animal print shirt.

Alexa Chung Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexa Chung chose to slip into deep black Birkenstocks with her all-white look, consisting of a button-down shirt and cropped overalls.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed $135 | Birkenstock See on Birkenstock The ultimate shade of blue for Summer.

Birkenstock Arizona Textile $250 | Birkenstock See on Birkenstock Go natural with a mixed-media style.

Birkenstock Arizona Happy Lamb Slide Sandal $100 | DSW See on DSW Keep it cozy with a faux-shearling lined style with a felt upper material.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Leather Sandals $150 | Saks See on Saks Pretty in pink for the warm weather seasons.