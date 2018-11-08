How To Take Up Space With Your Winter Outfits

After decades (centuries??? millennia???) of being told to take up as little space as possible, women simply aren't having it anymore. It's been a particularly abundant year of people speaking out about oppressive norms that have historically come from living in a patriarchal society — and those conversations occasionally include theories for how we could improve the fashion industry. While an oversized sweater won't win the fight for gender equality alone, putting on an outfit that decidedly goes against the idea that every item of clothing should work toward making the wearer look slimmer can feel like a tiny revolution of its own.

The idea of layering on loose clothing isn't exactly new, but there's been plenty of valid criticism that this "laid-back" style of dressing has historically been more encouraged for bodies that are actually very tiny under those wide-leg pants. In 2018, however, it finally seems like designers are catching on to the fact that everyone deserves to swathe themselves in absurdly voluminous fabrics if they so desire. As Precious Lee, the model for this shoot, puts it: "When it comes to fashion, it's ... important to display how women with different body types can actually create a fashion moment." Lee tells Bustle that she loves a bodycon dress, but believes it's important for plus size people like her (she's a size 16 these days) to see that there are plenty of other style aesthetics, too. "For me to be able to shoot current-season, amazing, off-the-runway stuff ... it just shows that, you know, [plus size people] are capable of a range," Lee says.

There's arguably no better time to whip out your bulky best than during winter. If you, too, are ready to (literally) expand your wardrobe, here are some tips for wearing the most massive trends this holiday season.

Mix Prints

All Clothing and Accessories: Fendi (00-14).

Let's start with the basics: Mixing a bunch of prints is a classic "How To Stand Out" tip, and it's pretty much foolproof. If you don't have the energy to put together your own mix-and-match, you can snag a multi-piece or -pattern look where the designer has already done it for you.

More Ways To Get The Look:

Originals x The FARM Company Mixed Print Jacket, $90, Nordstrom (Size XS–L) | Mixed Print Easy Dress with Gathered Sleeves, $35.99, Eloquii (Size 14–24) | ASOS DESIGN Mixed Print Trophy Dress, $43, ASOS (Size 0–14) | ASOS DESIGN Wrap Maxi Dress With Long Sleeve In Mixed Print, $64, ASOS (Size 0–14) | Mixed Print Slip Dress, $537, Coach (Size 0–10)

Pick Coats With A Unique Shape

All Clothing: Junya Watanabe (XS-L).

Whether it's unique sleeve shapes, an asymmetrical hemline, or a high neck, puffer coats are available in all sorts of non-traditional silhouettes this season. Luckily, they're all good — and all guaranteed to make you stand out.

More Ways To Get The Look:

ASOS Design Asymmetric Jacket, $87, ASOS (Size 0–14) | Red Wrap Puffer Jacket, $100, Topshop (Size 0–14) | Kanda Puffer, $230, Universal Standard (Size 4XS–4XL)

Get A Puffer Scarf

Coat: Jil Sander (0-10). Scarf: Versace.

For a while, all anyone wanted was a knit scarf that rivaled Lenny Kravitz's. Now, we've moved on to the era of puffer scarves. It's everything you love about your favorite poofy jacket, just shrunken down to accessory size. Popping one over just about any outfit will immediately give you the I Have ARRIVED At This Party vibes you've been looking for.

More Ways To Get The Look:

Ellis Lightweight Puffy Down Scarf, $100, Mackage (One Size) | Puffer Scarf, $19, Urban Outfitters (One Size) | Moncler Puffer Collar, $270, Farfetch (One Size) | Vero Moda Soraya Puffer Scarf, $39, Bloomingdale's (One Size)

Pair Asymmetrical Pieces With More Classic Cuts

All Clothing and Accessories: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC (0-10).

If all this volume is making you feel a bit dizzy, you can take up space in ways that feel more subtle. Pairing an asymmetrical hemline with some of your favorite winter classics will still turn plenty of heads.

More Ways To Get The Look:

Indra Blazer Coat, $230, Universal Standard (Size 2XS–2XL) | The A&F Dad Coat, $120, Abercrombie (Size XXS–XL) | Lost Ink Plus Relaxed Sweater With V Neck In Chunky Knit, $56, ASOS (Size 14–22) | Oversized Curve Knit Sweater, $99, & Other Stories (Size XS–L) | Who What Wear Striped Flowy Asymmetric Midi Skirt, $10.49, Target (Size 2–16) | Donna Karan New York Striped Embroidered Asymmetric Skirt, $31.43, Bloomingdale's (Size XXS–XL) | 3.1 Phillip Lim Full Gathered Skirt, $595, 11 Honoré (Size 14–20) | Opposing Stripe Midi Skirt, $44.99, Eloquii (Size 20-22)

Layer Dramatic Pants Under Your Printed Dresses

All Clothing and Accessories: Gucci (0-12).

Can't decide between your fabulous floral print gown and your pair of flowy bell bottoms? Wear 'em both! Picking a color scheme (like shades of blue or only neutrals) can help make this look feel less overwhelming.

More Ways To Get The Look:

Plus Size Black Oversized Sweater Dress, $45, MissGuided (Size 14–20) | Boatneck Button-Shoulder Sweater-Dress, $98, Madewell (Size XXS–3X) | Tome Karate Pants, $495, 11 Honoré (Size XL–XXXL) | Culottes With Side Zara Logo Stripe, $49.90, Zara (Size XS–XL) | Plus Red Wide Leg Trousers, $25, Pretty Little Thing (Size 12–22) | ASOS DESIGN Curve Mixed Ditsy Floral Wrap Midi Skirt With Lace Trim, $56, ASOS (Size 12–28) | 4SI3NNA Quinn Animal Print Satin Skirt, $69, Urban Outfitters (Size XS–L)

When It Comes To Accessories, The Bigger The Better

Coat, Shirt, and Hat: Ambush (1-3). Shirts: ASOS (00-26). Boots: UGG x Y/Project.

Huge straw hats were, well, huge this summer, and the silhouette isn't going anywhere for winter. Pair your version (which could be a more understated, wide-brim fedora) with some thigh-high boots for a look that's truly extra.

More Ways To Get The Look:

ASOS Design Cotton Mini Shirt Dress, $32, ASOS (Size 0–14, 12–26, 0–16 Tall, and 00–12 Petite) | Men Flannel Checked Long Sleeve Shirt, $29.90, Uniqlo (Size XXS–3XL) | Barbour Tack Felted Wool Fedora, $89, Nordstrom (One Size) | Embellished Wool Boater, $19.90, Forever 21 (S/M–M/L)

Pair Dramatic Outwear With A Tulle Dress

Cape and Top: Valentino (XXS-XXL).Coat as Skirt: Oscar de la Renta (0-16).

When picking your outerwear for your next fancy soirée, consider branching out from the usual wool peacoat. A brightly colored jacket or cape will help you make a dramatic entrance — especially if you pair it with a giant, tulle skirt.

More Ways To Get The Look:

Louise Tulle Skirt, $220, BHLDN (Size 0–18) | Off The Tulle Gown, $49.99, Fashion Nova (Size XS–XL) | Plus Size M-Slit Maxi Dress, $35, Forever 21 (Size 1X–3X) | Religion Plus Olsen Maxi Cami Dress, $158, ASOS (Size 12–20) | Plaid Car Coat, $189, Eloquii (Size 14–28) | UO Suzani Oversized Faux Fur Trim Coat, $199, Urban Outfitters (Size XS–XL) | COLLUSION Velvet Puffer Jacket, $66, ASOS (Size 0–12) | Treasure & Bond Blanket Stripe Cape, $149, Nordstrom (One Size)

Layering Hats Is Totally A Thing

Mask as Hat: Gucci. Skirt Worn as Top: Dior.

On the topic of hats, they're the latest accessory to get in on some layering action. To make it work, start with a tighter-fitting beanie, then add a smaller, looser style on top like a turban or even a winter headband.

More Ways To Get The Look:

C.P. Company Undersixteen Goggle Beanie, $85, End. (Size S-M) | Plain Beret, $20, Topshop (One Size) | Hansel From Basel Gigi Beret, $120, Urban Outfitters (One Size) | Faux Fur-Lined Foldover Beanie, $9.90, Forever 21 (One Size) | Cashmere Hat, $29.99, H&M (One Size)

Bring Your Blankets (Or A Huge Puffer Coat) To The Party

All Clothing and Accessories: Preen By Thornton Bregazzi (XS-L).

At first glance, this is ridiculous. But think about it: You get to create a custom look every time you wrap the blankets around yourself, and then you get to be the coziest person at the party. Of course, if dragging a full-on printed comforter outside with you sounds like too much to handle, you could always ease into the trend with a simple wool blanket (wear it like you would a big scarf) or a floral puffer coat.

More Ways To Get The Look:

Olivia Floral Duvet Cover, $69–$99, Urban Outfitters (Twin–King) | Sateen Duvet Cover, $150–$210, Parachute (Twin-King) | Genevieve Floral Comforters, $129, Society6 (Twin-King)| Raila Cotton Throw, $35.99, Wayfair (One Size) | TNA The Super Puff, $250, Aritzia (Size XXS–XL) | J.Crew Liberty Catesby Floral Reversible Puffer Jacket, $268, Nordstrom (Size XXXS–XXL)

Photographer: Matthew Priestley | Stylist: Annebet Duvall | Makeup: ChichiSaito for RMS Beauty at Art Department | Hair: Amy Farid at Honey Artists | Manicure: Elizabeth Garcia using Smith & Cult | Senior Fashion Market Editor: Gabrielle Prescod | Art Director: Becky Brown Bookings Manager: Guillermo Perez | Photo Editor: Clare Thigpen Director of Features and Brand Initiatives: Margaret Wheeler Johnson