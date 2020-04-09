Social distancing with your partner may have seemed like a good idea a few weeks ago. But now your partner has started acting distant without giving you any explanation, and it might be time to consult the stars. Your partner's zodiac sign can clue you into what they're thinking, based on how they're treating you. If self-isolation is getting to them, and it's trickling down to your relationship, there is one tell that your partner needs space, based on their zodiac sign.

As Adama Sesay, professional astrologer and founder of Lilith Astrology, tells Bustle, there are a few signs that need more space than the rest. Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, in particular, value their independence, need room to be able to think freely, and crave variety.

On the other hand, Taurus, Cancer, and Libra have no problem being stuck inside the house with their partner for long periods of time. According to Sesay, it makes Taurus and Cancer feel more secure, and Libras are just all about partnership.

Regardless of your partner's sign, everyone will need their space at some point, especially if you're social distancing together. But some people aren't great communicators, while others just don't know how to express their needs. So, here's the one tell your partner needs a little more space, based on their zodiac sign.

Taylor Swift/YouTube

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Not everyone is built to lounge around the house with their significant other for an indefinite period of time, and that's especially true for Aries. While this independent, adventure-seeking sign may love you, they need a lot of me-time in order to appreciate the time you two spend together fully. According to Sesay, you'll know when an Aries needs space because they'll tell you. This is one sign that's very vocal about their wants and needs, so you'll never have to guess what they're really thinking.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Having their partner all to themselves at home makes Taurus feel happy, safe, and secure. But earth sign does need their share of alone time, like everyone else. "They may not say it outright, but if they start to retreat and become quiet, let them do their own thing," Sesay says. Otherwise, their frustrations will build, and you don't want to be around a bull when they're angry.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Staying in and socially distancing is hard for this Mercury-ruled, communication-driven sign. According to Sesay, you'll know if your Gemini needs space if they're choosing to watch movies alone or video chatting with their friends more often. If they are opting to have more Zoom game nights with their friends, let them. It doesn't necessarily mean that they're bored with you. It's just something they may need to stay balanced during this time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Out of all the signs, Cancer is the one that's least likely to worry about needing more space. Home is where their heart is, and getting a chance to stay in with their partner is the ideal situation for them. But when they need to take a beat, they'll show it by being short with you. According to Sesay, Cancers will bottle up how they're feeling to not rock the boat. You'll just notice them being more irritated by things you say or do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) When a Leo needs a break from your spotlight, you'll notice them working on more creative projects by themselves. For example, they might plan a themed Zoom party for their friends or start a DIY project that they learn from YouTube. Regardless of what they do, they'll be so wrapped up in it that they'll barely have time to just sit around and hang out with you until it's done. "Let them express themselves alone from time to time, and they will love you for it," Sesay says.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgos are perfectionists and already known for being very picky. If you get them on a bad day, they can be a little judgmental. When a Virgo needs more space, they won't tell you directly. But you may notice them being more critical of your cooking or the things you say. If this is happening, don't snap at them and cause a big argument. According to Sesay, a break and timeout alone could be the remedy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Libra is a relationship-oriented sign that values harmony and balance. They have trouble expressing how they feel because the last thing they want to do is cause problems. Instead, Sesay says they'll show their need for space by becoming more passive-aggressive. If they are a little more condescending, let them know that you need some alone time. That way, you both get the space you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Scorpio is known for being more quiet and mysterious, but they will tell you when they need more time to themselves. "This is a deep and intense sign that requires time alone more than any other sign," Sesay says. They do have a tendency to get a little cranky if they aren't given the space they need, so just give them their time. Once they're done, they'll be all about you again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius is one of the most independent, freedom-loving signs among the zodiac. Social distancing is really hard on them because of their need to travel and have new experiences. According to Sesay, you'll know if they want more space when they start talking about their need to get away. They may say things like, "I wish I were on the beach" or, "I wish we were on the road right now." They're used to being alone, so don't get offended if they do not include you in their future travel plans.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Capricorn is the most practical sign among the zodiac. They like structure, planning their days out, and coming up with house rules. "Like Aquarius, which is also ruled by Saturn, they will structure in alone time, and this will be a part of their everyday plan," Sesay says. Chances are, you'll know when they need more space because it will be written down on the calendar.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Aquarius values their freedom above everything else, so staying at home with a partner for longer than a day can feel very restricting for them. According to Sesay, this is one sign that will be upfront with you. If they need space, they'll have no problem letting you know. They may come off as a little cold, but try not to take it too personally. They care a lot, even if they don't always say it. If you give them the space they need, your relationship should be fine.