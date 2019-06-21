Some couples seem almost inseparable as they travel together, eat most meals in each other's company, and attend social events with the other in tow. But some people need space in a relationship. According to experts, a few zodiac signs are more likely to have this free, independent spirit. But this doesn't mean that if you're dating one of these folks, they don't want to spend time with you or don't value your relationship. It just means that they need to pursue their own friends, hobbies, and travel destinations in addition to loving you.

Usually when it comes to finding connections between astrology and your relationships, Venus and Mars are important, Ruby Sabbath Wolfe, a professional astrologer, palmist, herbalist, and tarot reader, tells Bustle. But your sun sign can also have a lot to say about what kind of person you are in a romantic relationship. "There's a lot to be said about our energetic self (Sun sign) and how that vitality needs to be kept in balance during a partnership," she says. Even the most romantic person needs some alone time to breathe and renew their energy. For some signs, though, this independence is more important than for others.

Here are the zodiac signs that need space in a relationship, according to experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Some people don't want to do much without having their loved ones beside them in support. But for an Aries, they're confident in their decisions and don't need someone else's validation to make choices. "These strong leaders love to be in front of the herd," Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. "They are fierce friends who will support you in adventures and challenges and will expect you to do the same," she says. "But in the end, they will move powerfully and courageously whether you follow them or not." As a partner, this means that an Aries can be as loyal as anyone. But at the end of the day, they'll take the room they need to grow even if it means distancing themself from their partner.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) A person who needs space from their partner every so often isn't necessarily someone who doesn't like to hang out with their friends or go on fun date nights. "Geminis are very social, and even though they have a million friends, they have a tendency to keep a vague, impersonal distance," Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. A Gemini might make plans with their partner, but if an opportunity to do something they'd rather do comes along, they might take some personal space and go off on the new adventure, she says.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "Sagittarius is synonymous with the word space," Barretta says. In fact, this adventurous sign loves their freedom so much that it's the member of the zodiac that's most known for being single. Of course, a Sagittarius has the potential to fall in love and meet a partner just like anyone else can. But the relationship might look a little different. "Their love of travel and friends makes it hard for this sign to relinquish their need to do as they please whenever they please," Barretta says. If you're dating a Sagittarius, just know that they need to have their own adventures, in addition to spending time with you.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) "Ruled by stoic Saturn, Cap people need a lot of alone time in general," Wolfe says. "When it comes to relationships, they're content seeing their sweetie less frequently than most and prefer to have set plans ahead of time." While a Capricorn can make a great partner, they can sometimes see showing emotions or being needy as a weakness. Since they tend to never want to seem weak, this can mean that they have trouble expressing themselves emotionally, she says. Even though your Capricorn partner might not want to spend time together constantly, that means that the time that you do spend with each other can be even more special.