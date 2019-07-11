As every entrepreneurial gal knows, networking is key to making connections that nurture your professional growth. The input of like-minded folks is integral to navigating your career trajectory, and a new media startup is all about creating a unique community for millennial women. Girlboss, a new site launched by Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, offers online networking support to women as an alternative to LinkedIn. And if you want to figure out how to use Girlboss' career networking site, the process is pretty straightforward.

Once you visit Girlboss.com, joining the platform is easy. You'll enter your email address to join, and then you’ll receive a code via your phone that'll let you create a personal profile. After entering your deets, creating your unique username and password, and uploading a profile pic, you’re all set to go. Once you’re logged in, you can join an existing conversation or start a new post. Additionally, you can check out featured member profiles in the community, and connect with other Girlboss users via the members section, where you can filter by industry and location. You’ll also be given the option to unlock the messaging feature, and you can invite your friends and contacts to join.

“I’ve always wanted to do something we can give to our community — and women at large — 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Amoruso told Fast Company. While the platform offers members the chance to connect with peers on a broad scale, prominent members, such as Arianna Huffington and Beth Comstock, will lead open Q&A sessions as well, Fast Company says.

In an effort to create a fun, welcoming environment, she hopes “women can share not just what they do, but who they are, and bring a sense of their personality and aspirations and things they’re really proud of to their profiles,” Amoruso told Fast Company. “There’s a sense of levity. This isn’t a stiff, stale professional networking environment.”

The networking site also has its own community guidelines, which are based on the “Girlboss internal value system,” the website states. “Humor, resourcefulness, vulnerability, curiosity, and inclusivity” are encouraged and self-promotion is totally expected, “but don’t make it all about you,” the guidelines advise.

And last but not least, one of the most fun aspects of the site is all of the different ways you can customize your profile. Not only can it include your Meyers-Briggs personality type and your latest horoscope reading, links to your Instagram profile and personal website are also encouraged on the Girlboss platform, CNN writes. According to the FAQ page, users are urged to create “a gorgeous profile that isn't just your resume, it's your story.”

Whether you’re seeking freelancing opportunities, mentoring, or making a career pivot, the Girlboss platform features a range of opportunities to engage with your peers. You can connect with other users via the website, and a new mobile app is launching soon, Fast Company says. Membership is also free and open to anyone, Amoruso told Fast Company. “We want to be really accessible to everyone out there,” she said. “Often it’s the women who can’t afford to join a members-only club who need this platform most."