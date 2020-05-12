How To Use The 'Support Small Businesses' Sticker On Instagram

The COVID-19 lockdown has hit small businesses hard but if the you're worried about your local coffee shop or crafts place going being badly affected, Instagram is offering one way you can take to help them: the new support small businesses sticker. Keep reading to learn how you can show some appreciation for your favourite local joint on your feed.

Over the last couple of months Instagram has developed three stickers for lockdown. The "Stay Home" and "Thank You" stickers were about social isolating and key workers, respectively. The third is the "Support Small Businesses" sticker. Launched on May 11, it’s a really easy way to show your favourite businesses some love on Instagram stories.

To use the sticker you just need to add a picture to your story. Then go onto the stickers option and select “Support Small Businesses.” Then you can tag the account of your favourite shop, boutique, or business and a snapshot of their page will appear. This won’t only let your followers see their page but will also help businesses stay connected with their customers.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, made the announcement on his own account on May 11, writing: “Today we’re launching a “Support Small Business” sticker in Stories so you can shout out your favorite small biz. Use it and your photo or video will be added to a shared story where friends can see which businesses you love. We want to make it as easy as possible to support amazing small businesses right now.”

Facebook is making similar efforts to allow users to shout about local small businesses. You can read more about that campaign here.