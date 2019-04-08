This is an age of great change. For better or worse, that change is causing a lot of division. At times like this that we need something, or someone, that can unite everyone. Someone who everybody loves. Someone who is almost definitely a living goddess. Yes guys, we need Beyoncé. Luckily her soon-to-be released documentary will bring a lot of joy. So how can you watch Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé in the UK? Because I don't know about you, but I could do with some serious inspiration at this point.

Luckily for fans in the UK and all over the world, Homecoming premieres worldwide on Netflix on April 17. The documentary is all about Beyoncé's incredible Coachella performance from the earliest stages of its development, right up to the big show itself. The performance was screened live but has not been available to watch in full since 2018.

Beyoncé's show at Coachella, aka The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was a comeback performance after the singer took some well-deserved time off following the birth of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter in 2017.

From the synopsis alone, the film sounds pretty mega. "This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement".

The performance in question touched on black culture and political history, exploring themes of the black college experience, and referencing Malcolm X, and Chimamande Ngozi Adiche. The show was monumental not only in its size and production value but also for being the first time a black woman had headlined Coachella in the festival’s history.

It also featured other artists who have been a significant part of her career like her husband Jay Z, her sister Solange, and, of course, her Destiny's Child band mates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. The show received amazing reviews after it happened and real talk, no surprise there. This is flipping Bey we are talking about, she is literally flawless.

The performance foregrounded not only internationally well-known artists like those guys, but also talented performers who made up the bulk of the enormous show. Approximately 100 musicians and dancers shared the stage with Bey. There was a brass band, a baton twirler, and an incredible step squad that kept the crowd entertained during each of the icon's five costume changes.

The documentary might serve as a consolation prize for Solange fans who were looking forward to seeing the singer at this year's Coachella. Unfortunately she pulled out of the California-based festival, citing "major production delays."

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has made a documentary about her life and performances, with Life Is But A Dream hitting screens in 2013. That film detailed her creative process and journey as an artist and a mother.

Homecoming meanwhile is an insight into the super secretive creative process of a living legend, and will not only entertain, but also educate and inform. What more could you ask for? Thanks Bey.