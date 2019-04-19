The U.S. sitcom Bless This Mess made its debut across the pond earlier this month. The series follows a New York City couple as they undergo a major upheaval by ditching the city, and their high-flying careers, in favour of a whole new life on a Nebraskan farm. The ABC comedy stars Lake Bell and Dax Shepherd, and premiered in the U.S. on April 16. So, if this sitcom sounds like your cup of tea, here's how to watch Bless This Mess in the UK.

As it stands, no international airdates have been confirmed by ABC. I have reached out for comment on a future UK release, and will update with any new information once it becomes available. According to Variety, the premise of Bless This Mess centres around the classic "fish out of water" scenario, when an NYC married couple ditch their therapy practice and writing career, in order to take the reins of a Nebraskan farm.

An official ABC synopsis of the series reads:

"This new single-camera comedy follows newlyweds Rio and Mike as they make the decision to move from big city New York to rural Nebraska. After dropping everything (including their jobs and overbearing mother-in-law) to make the move from skyscrapers to farmhouses, they soon realize that the simpler life isn’t as easy as they planned. Rio and Mike must now learn how to weather the storm as they are faced with unexpected challenges in their new life as farmers."

JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube

According to Deadline, Bless This Mess is created and executive produced by Elizabeth Meriwether and Lake Bell — who also stars in the series. The ABC network picked up the sitcom for a six-episode run back in December 2018, and the new ABC Entertainment president, Karey Burke, has previously revealed the network found the comedy to be "irresistible." She said, "Bell and Shepard headline a stellar cast in this hilarious take on a classic fish-out- of- water story that we found irresistible."

As previously mentioned, the series stars Dax Shepherd and Lake Bell as Mike and Rio, respectively. When speaking to E! News about the show's filming process, Bell revealed that the rural environment helped make the whole experience much more enjoyable. The 40-year-old said:

"We are shooting very much entrenched in beauty every day, and I think it does something for our spirit here on Bless This Mess. It's good for the soul, good for the heart. We're creating something that's very kind-spirited and very generous in our sort of love for humanity, and I think that being in nature definitely feeds into our stories."

Shepherd, who is married to Frozen star Kristen Bell in real life, has discussed the possibility of a guest appearance from his wife on Bless This Mess in the future. Speaking to E! News, the actor said, "I'd love to have her on, but the problem is is when she's on, I'm gonna want to kiss her. We have kind of a pattern of me hitting on her and things and it not going well, so who knows? Maybe. I'm married in this one. It's very tricky!"