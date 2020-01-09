It's a show so successful that its now part of our day-to-day dating vernacular. MTV's Catfish has legions of fans on both sides of the pond, so I'm sure a lot of Brits are wondering how to watch Catfish Season 8 in the UK right about now. Keep reading for your answers.

I contacted MTVUK for a comment and they confirmed that they will absolutely be broadcasting the new season and it will also be available online on at MTV Play also. The catch? The release state is still being confirmed by their programming team. But fear not — I'll keep my ear close to the ground on this one.

The first episode of the eighth season kicks off with Red, who's been in an on-again-off-again online relationship with a woman named Jalissa for six years. A relationship so important to Red that she even broke up with a woman she was dating IRL in order to pursue things with Jalissa.

When we meet Red, she has never met her online lover in person, nor spoken to her on video call. Alarm bells, anyone? In a preview released on MTV's Youtube account, the reality of their relationship being, well, not a reality, begins to hit Red pretty soon after a trip to the L.A. salon Jalissa claims to work for proves fruitless. And an awkward conversation with a stylist who works there reveals that nobody has even heard of her. The hunt is on to find out who Jalissa really is and, OMG, I'm hooked already.

MTV Catfish on YouTube

The show is based on the 2010 documentary of the same name that was produced by Yaniv "Nev" Schulman and his brother Ariel. It told the story of Nev's online communications with a person, who, you guessed it, transpired to be entirely fabricated. The eight series which have been created since have been nothing short of a phenomenon. I can't wait for season 8 to hit UK screens.