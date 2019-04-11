I'm sure you'll already be aware from the rise in festival Instagram posts, together with the new Festival section cropping up on most fashion sites, that it's that time of year again: Coachella is back. Get ready for some envy inducing social media stalking, and general snaps of people living their best lives. But don't feel too dismayed if you couldn't get a ticket to Coachella this year because have no fear, there's another way to make sure you feel like you're part of the action. This is how to watch Coachella in the UK.

Luckily for us Brits, YouTube have set up a direct streaming link so we will be able to watch Coachella live. Yep, that's right live. The streaming starts on Saturday April 12 at 9 p.m. so your Saturday night entertainment is sorted. Thank me later. It says on the official channel that 69 of the artists and acts performing over the two weekends will be live streamed, so we're in for a treat. YouTube is said to be giving a "curated live experience" of the event which means we will see behind the scenes moments and interviews with the headliners.

Currently on the Coachella YouTube channel, you can catch a glimpse of what the festival will be like, with videos of the food vendors that will be available over the weekends. There are also a string of Coachella Curated videos starring 2019 festival performers like Idris Elba, as they talk about their excitement for the festival and build hype around it.

Coachella on YouTube

Using the Coachella app or website you'll be able to create a schedule so you won't miss any of your favourite performers. The joys of technology, eh. Coachella will feature something a little different this year, with the addition of Kanye West's Sunday Service which as People reports, Kim Kardashian has described as "a very spiritual Christian experience." The Sunday Service usually takes place weekly on the West's property complete with a gospel choir and all white outfits. But since clips have been released online the service has received a lot of interest, so it's not surprise it will be featuring at the second Coachella weekend.

If you didn't manage to catch Queen Bey's performance last year, you must check it out. In true Beyoncé style, her performance was hailed as "historic" and was praised by fans and critics alike. The influence of black feminism on her performance was monumental, and she even brought out Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as her sister Solange. Her performance garnered such praise that Netflix are releasing a documentary on her performance called Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé. It's out on April 17, so bookmark your diaries now.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This year the line up looks to be pretty spectacular with headliners including Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Tame Impala. Other performer include Billie Eilish, Diplo, Khalid, Lizzo, and the aforementioned Idris Elba on the decks. Luckily this year you can immerse yourself in Coachella vibes, from the comfort of your own home. Enjoy.