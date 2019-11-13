How To Watch Disney+ On Apple TV In Just A Few Steps

Disney+ has finally launched which means you're likely going to want to at least try out a subscription. With original new shows like The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and classic movies and shows from the vault like Mary Poppins, Alice in Wonderland, and more in one place, who wouldn't? One must succumb to the force of the streaming wars, after all. There are tons of ways to watch the streaming service, and watching Disney+ on Apple TV is actually one of the simplest ways.

Of course, before you can get started, you'll need to sign up for a Disney+ subscription. At the moment, the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, plus tax (where applicable), though the company is offering a free 7-day trial so you can make sure you like what you see before fully committing. You can subscribe to Disney+ directly via the app, using in-app purchases. Simply download as normal and follow the on-screen prompts to set up your new account if you haven't already registered for one.

Once you're signed up for a Disney+ account, you'll need to download the Disney+ app on your Apple TV before you can begin watching. To do so, you'll need to have a fourth generation Apple TV device (one that was released in 2015) or newer, according to Android Central.

Assuming your device is compatible, here's how to get started.

Turn on your Apple TV device. On your device's home screen, click the App Store icon to open it and search for "Disney+." Once the Disney+ app icon appears, click on it, then click "Get" Click "Buy" to begin the download process

Once the Disney+ app has been downloaded on your Apple TV, you can access it at any time from the device's home screen. Simply click on the Disney+ icon to open, enter your login information, and you're in. Once successfully logged into the Disney+ app with an active subscription, you can swipe around to see what shows and movies are on offer and stream to your heart's content.