How To Watch Disney+ On Roku — A Step-By-Step Guide

With the Disney+ platform finally here, you may be scrambling to figure out how to download the app and start streaming shows like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (yes, the title is ridiculous, but yes, it's pretty good). Luckily for Roku users, the Disney+ app is already available and ready to go with all the content that dropped on Nov. 12, from movies and TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Here's how to watch Disney+ on Roku.

It may be helpful to first subscribe to the Disney+ service. Like Netflix or Hulu, Disney+ is a streaming platform that will bill monthly. New users get a seven day free trial; after that, it’s $6.99 a month (plus tax, where applicable). You can sign up for Disney+ here.

After you've signed up for the service, follow these steps to download the Disney+ app on the Roku:

Turn on your Roku Device Navigate to the Roku Home Screen Scroll down to the "Streaming Channels" section on the left side of the screen Select "Search Channels" in the menu on the left side Enter "Disney Plus" Select "Disney Plus" Select "Add Channel" Once the channel is downloaded, navigate back to the Home Screen, where you should be able to see the Disney+ app there Click on the Disney+ app on the Home Screen Login with the same credentials you just created on the Disney+ website

And voila! You're in, and are free to explore the platform and watch whatever you like. The Marvel TV shows have not debuted yet, but many of the Marvel movies are there, as well as the Star Wars films. There's also plenty of original content to check out: The Mandalorian, Noelle, Lady & the Tramp, The Imagineering Story, and Encore!, to name a few, which means this may be a staying-in-with-popcorn-and-ice cream kind of weekend.