Mae Martin is the Canadian transplant leading the way for LGBTQ+ comedy and her new show Feel Good looks set to set screens alight. The show is being produced by Channel 4 and Netflix so how can you watch Feel Good in the UK?

The brand spanking new show is going to air on Channel 4 and will also be available on All4, their streaming platform. Although no official C4 release date has been announced, Martin has revealed via her social media that it's coming to the channel in mid-March and will also be available for international viewers on Netflix from March 19, per Collider.

According to her agents Curtis Brown, Martin has been a stalwart of the British comedy circuit for a while now and wrote this sitcom, which is loosely based on her life alongside writer Joe Hampson.

The show's original title was Mae & George and it tells the story of a very relatable and modern love affair. It examines the joyfully diverse nature of gender and sexuality and the intensity of new love.

The series sees Mae and her new girlfriend George meeting, falling in love, and tackling issues faced by same-sex couples as well as Mae's recovery from addiction. Martin plays Mae and Charlotte Richie stars as her girlfriend George.

One of the aforementioned external factors is the overbearing love of Mae's parents, especially her mum played by the one and only Lisa Kudrow of Friends fame. Kudrow spoke to Channel 4 about her role and said "I'm thrilled to be playing Linda but I first fell in love with Mae and the scripts she and Joe wrote." Adding: "It's sweet and very funny and awkward and well observed."

Kudos to Channel 4 and Netflix for continuing to nurture new talent, queer stories, and real life issues. Hopefully Feel Good is a sign of great things to come for Martin.