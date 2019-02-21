Entertainment TV is truly the gift that keep on giving. Just when you think things are slowing down, another cracking show comes careering round the corner. This time, it's our gal Anna Paquin who back at it again with her new dramedy series Flack. But, as is always the case with new shows from our U.S. counterparts, the concern is how and when us Brits are going to be able to enjoy it. Fear not, I have your answers. Here's how to watch Flack in the UK.

There's no need to panic this time around, as Flack will definitely be available here in the UK. I know, right? Such a relief. Anyhow, the show is set to air every week at 10 p.m. from tonight (Feb. 21 2019) on the channel W, according to Digital Spy.

Channel W is a UK cable channel available to those who have Sky, Virgin, BT, or Talk Talk cable TV services. W comes from UKTV, which also owns channels like Alibi and Good Food. Basically, these guys know how to do entertainment and do it well.

So, what's this new show all about? OMG where do I begin. Flack is about the ups and downs of PR and crisis management in the glamorous world of showbiz. Paquin plays Robyn, who POPSUGAR describes as "a cutthroat American publicist living in London." Robyn will stop at absolutely nothing to keep her clients from getting negative press and to cover up all of their naughty deeds. All of this is accompanied by what can only be described as an utterly shambolic personal life and endless dramas, which makes for an utterly perfect dramedy, of course. The kind of dramedy that makes you think, "OMG is this based on real life?!". Well, the writer of the show, Oliver Lansley, had a thing or two to say about that when he spoke to Broadcast and, y'all, he didn't say it's not based on true stories:

"The truth is, all the ideas for stories come from a seed of truth, a person or rumour (or an outright piece of gossip) I heard during my research wining and dining with the great and good of the PR world, but none of the characters is a direct representation of any one person".

The show's lead actor Paquin is probably the most familiar star in Flack, as many of us know her as the gal whose milkshake brings all the vamps to the yard in True Blood, Sookie Stackhouse.

Speaking about Flack to UKTV, Paquin said:

"Oliver Lansley has written six of the best scripts I've ever read. He walks that fine line between intense character driven drama and exceptionally intelligent humour. My character, Robyn, exists in a world where there are no moral absolutes and humour is used as a sharply executed defence mechanism to maintain the illusion of perpetual control. I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of Flack as an actress and for my company CASM's collaboration with W and Pop."

New Zealand native Paquin won the Oscar for The Best Supporting Actress with her role in The Piano aged a mere 11 years, as Insider reports. This makes her one of the youngest ever Oscar winners, and, y'all, what a way to start your career — with one of entertainment's highest accolades. Since then, her career has gone from strength to strength, and by the looks of things, that's not going to stop any time soon.

Flack starts tonight (Feb. 21 2019) on W at 10 p.m.