Fans who have been following the life and drama of Dr. Meredith Grey at Seattle Grace Hospital have been some of TV's most loyal. Grey’s Anatomy has been on the telly now for 13 years and not once have viewers let their love slip. If you’re a true stan like me, I have good news, Series 15 is on the horizon. To make sure you don’t miss a thing (because that would be hideous), here’s how to watch Grey's Anatomy in the UK.

Firstly, the new series isn’t out just yet. However, if you want to catch up on any episodes from last season, it’s pretty easy to do as you can watch repeats on Sky Living. But if you're further behind than that, or if you just want another Grey's marathon to tide you over until the next season, then you can watch every series up to Season 13 on Now TV. If you don't already have it, then you can sign up for a free 14 day trial, or just pay £7.99 for unlimited Grey's goodness. Alternatively, if you've only got just a few episodes to catch up with, then it might be worth taking advantage of the pay per episode option that services like Google Play offer. All episodes are priced at under £2, and you can get whole seasons for around £20.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Series 15 is set to premiere in the U.S. on Sept. 27 with a mega long two hour episode, so make sure you've got plenty of wine lying around. No spoilers, but since Season 14 ended on a relatively friendly note, with several knots being tied, you can probably expect some unravelling in the premiere. Of course, that’s all well and good for American fans, but what about us here in the UK? When will the new series of Grey’s Anatomy drop in Great Britain? I reached out to a Sky rep to find out, however, a spokesperson wasn’t able to confirm an exact date. But Digital Spy has predicted that it will premiere on Sky Living in November at the very earliest. Although, since the second half of Season 14 didn't premiere until May this year, some might place their bets on having to wait until the New Year for new episodes.

Last season saw the shock return of Owen's sister Megan Hunt, and plenty else besides. So what could possibly be in store this series? Well, there's still plenty of time to speculate about Season 15 before it arrives.

The Walking Dead Updates HD on YouTube

Perhaps best of all, it's expected that a whole new twist will be added to the classic love triangle trope, as Teddy, Amelia, and Owen fall for each other — and all while kids are involved. "The interesting love triangle that's probably going to happen is going to be very different from the typical love triangle," Kim Raver, who plays Teddy, recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We're in 2018 and I pitched, if we can, not having woman pitted against woman," she added. That's surely something most people will want to get on board if you ask me.

Expect love of many kinds as Raver has called Season 15 "the season of love". That's all to come though, and until then, there's 317 episodes of one of the best shows on TV to re-watch all over again. Enjoy.