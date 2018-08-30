Following the death of John Sidney McCain III on Aug. 25, some may be wondering how they can view the memorial services in honor of the late Arizona senator. With services in the Copper State, Capitol Hill, and Maryland, here's how you can watch John McCain's funeral service in Washington, D.C.

According to ABC News, McCain's funeral procession will take place in D.C. on Sept. 1. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, a memorial service for the late senator will be held at the National Cathedral. In addition to this, McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, is expected to place a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Once at the Washington National Cathedral, former president George W. Bush will share a eulogy for the late senator McCain. Bush will be joined by McCain's daughter Meghan McCain, and his son Jimmy McCain. According to the former president's spokesman Freddy Ford, Bush — whom McCain ran against for president in 2000 — said that he was "honored to have been asked to speak" at McCain's funeral on Saturday.

Former president Barack Obama — who ultimately beat McCain at his second run for the presidency — has also been invited to deliver a eulogy for McCain, according to a New York Times report.

For those who wish to view the funeral procession on Sept. 1, they can turn to the official website for the McCain family where there will be a live stream on the same day. Other websites where people can view live streams include C-SPAN, CNN, NBC, and ABC News.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The New York Times also reported that those close to McCain told the White House that the late Arizona senator had only invited Vice President Mike Pence to his funeral — not President Donald Trump. This reported refusal to include Trump in the funeral may point to the contentious relationship between both figures; the Los Angeles Times called the dynamic a "bad blood" between the president and McCain.

The Saturday funeral procession will come after several other services in honor of McCain, including a service where his body laid in state in Arizona on Aug. 29, and a memorial service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church on Aug. 30. The next day, on Friday, McCain's body will be placed in the United States Capitol Rotunda. Former vice president Joe Biden is expected to speak at that memorial service for the late senator.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Included among the high-ranking politicians who have expressed their condolences and support for McCain, who passed away at 81, was New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. The senator said that he would push for a resolution to change the name of the Russell Senate Office Building after McCain.

On Aug. 25, Schumer tweeted, "As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare."