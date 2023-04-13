Five-minute workouts check so many boxes. They’re perfect when you’re short on time, low on energy, or when you want to quickly target a specific part of your body without necessarily doing a full routine. That’s the beauty of all the quickie arm workouts on YouTube — they allow you to strengthen your upper body in a flash.
Five-minute arm workouts might seem too short to have any benefit, but there’s a lot you can do with the right routine. It’s all about finding YouTube videos that feature a variety of moves, like weighted bicep curls to work the front of your arms, tricep lifts to zero in on the back, and shoulder presses to strengthen those all-important deltoids. If you keep moving for the whole five minutes, you’ll be surprised by how much it burns.
To make the most of your five-minute arm workout, it’ll help to really give it your all. That means using good form, keeping your arm muscles fully engaged the entire time, and going for as many reps as possible. Ready to work? Here are a variety of five-minute exercise sessions that’ll target your upper body. Just remember: They may be short, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy.