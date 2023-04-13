Five-minute workouts check so many boxes. They’re perfect when you’re short on time, low on energy, or when you want to quickly target a specific part of your body without necessarily doing a full routine. That’s the beauty of all the quickie arm workouts on YouTube — they allow you to strengthen your upper body in a flash.

Five-minute arm workouts might seem too short to have any benefit, but there’s a lot you can do with the right routine. It’s all about finding YouTube videos that feature a variety of moves, like weighted bicep curls to work the front of your arms, tricep lifts to zero in on the back, and shoulder presses to strengthen those all-important deltoids. If you keep moving for the whole five minutes, you’ll be surprised by how much it burns.

To make the most of your five-minute arm workout, it’ll help to really give it your all. That means using good form, keeping your arm muscles fully engaged the entire time, and going for as many reps as possible. Ready to work? Here are a variety of five-minute exercise sessions that’ll target your upper body. Just remember: They may be short, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy.

5-Minute Arm Challenge This five-minute arm challenge from MadFit doesn’t require any equipment, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be challenging. The idea is to keep your arms up and moving for the entire length of the workout to ensure you feel the burn. You’ll start with C-rotations that light up your arms and back, followed by goal posts, L-arms, arm circles, and more. Each one only lasts 30 seconds, so you can do it.

5-Minute Low-Impact Arm Sesh If you want something that’s easy on the joints, try this low-impact arm workout from fabulous50s. Grab your lightest weights — one or two-pound dumbbells work best — so that you feel the burn without overdoing it. It kicks off with bicep curls, then moves onto arm circle variations and tricep pulses so that every part of the arm is covered.

5-Minute High Intensity Blogilates is known for her short and sweet arm exercises, and this video is no different. The workout starts with a vigorous set of arm circles to get your blood pumping, then moves onto elbow circles, back-behinds, triangle push-ups, cobra push-ups, and plank up-downs. It may only be five minutes long, but it’s extra intense.

5-Minute Standing Arms YouTuber Lucy Wyndham-Read makes sure your arms are nice and mobile with a set of arm circles and arm swings before diving into a five-minute non-stop routine. Push through the heat as you do 30-second intervals with no repeaters. Once you reach the end, there’s a nice arm stretch to cool down with.

5-Minute Quick Burn You can do this entire Blogilates arm-strengthening routine while seated. Follow along as she explains the form, so you get the most out of each move. They seem easy at first, but you’ll feel it in your shoulders, lats, and arms as you work through exercises like goal post punches, shoulder pulses, and prayers.

5-Minute Presses & Rows This video from Annie Taylor Murtagh is over in a flash, but still packs a punch. It’s all about going back to basics with simple moves like bicep curls, hammer curls, shoulder presses, and row variations. She recommends squeezing your weights on the way up and keeping your core engaged the entire time.

5-Minute Arm Sculpting This routine from DAURPOWER straightens your arms without any equipment. There are eight exercises total — including “flight attendants” and arm circles — which feels doable no matter your mood or energy level. Pull the video up the next time you’re craving an arm workout and do it right in your living room.

5-Minute Finisher Use this routine from Daniela Suarez as a finisher at the end of a workout to make sure your arms get some love. There are shoulder press pulses, arm twists, side raise pulses, an arm hold, and plenty more moves that’ll light up your upper body. Each move lasts for 30 seconds and you don’t need any equipment, so feel free to do it in your own corner at the gym.