Sharing the knowledge she has learnt over the past year as an apprentice lawyer, Kim Kardashian West’s upcoming documentary will explore her fight for criminal justice reform. Debuting in the U.S. on crime channel Oxygen in April, the two-hour film will cover four cases involving four individuals, all of whom she has been advocating for alongside legal experts. So here’s how to watch Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project in the UK, because these stories need to be heard around the world.

In October 2019, Sky introduced a channel dedicated to all things crime, which included documentaries from premium American channels like HBO and Oxygen. So seeing as The Justice Project is an Oxygen documentary, there’s a pretty high chance that UK viewers will be able to watch it on Sky Crime. I’ve reached out to a rep for the channel to see if this may be the case, but have yet to receive a response.

Kardashian West first became involved in the American incarceration and criminal justice debate in May 2018, when she advocated for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who “was serving a life sentence on drug charges,” as ABC News reports. Kardashian West met with President Trump at the White House to talk about prison reform, along with Johnson’s status. Shortly after their meeting, “the president commuted the grandmother’s sentence.”

Oxygen on YouTube

“I partnered with Oxygen to do the Kim Kardashian West: The Justice System Project documentary because there are millions of people impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics,” Kardashian West said in a statement (via The Independent). “There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen.” She continued:

“I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform.”

Oxygen/YouTube

Following the documentary’s debut, Kardashian West will continue her four-year law apprenticeship, “with the goal of taking the bar in 2022,” as the star mentioned to Vogue last April. “It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues for society,” she said.

“I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”