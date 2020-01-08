The original Love Island is back for Season 6 — the only problem is it's airing over in the U.K. Fortunately, there's a way for American fans to get in on the fun, too, after the reality shows premieres on Sunday, Jan. 12 on ITV2. Although the episodes will be a bit delayed, a Hulu spokesperson confirmed to Bustle that American audiences can watch Love Island Season 6 on Hulu Monday thru Friday, starting Jan. 20, which is about a 7-10 delayed start from the UK launch. Still, not a bad deal once the season gets going, as long as you can avoid spoilers from social media and U.K. tabs.

Fans will be able to watch as these 12 eager singletons head to South Africa for Winter Love Island, where they'll schmooze and couple up in attempt to win the £50,000 prize. The contestants in Love Island Season 6 are Shaughna Philipps, Connor Durman, Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge, Mike Boateng, twins Eve and Jess Gale, Callum Jones, Paige Turley, Nas Majeed, Sophie Piper, and Ollie Williams.

But in lieu of the usual host, Caroline Flack, Laura Whitmore is taking over. In December, Flack was arrested and later charged with assault by beating, per the Guardian, after allegedly hitting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, over the head with a lamp. She is slated to go on trail on March 4, the article reported, and has plead not guilty to the charges.

In the wake of the scandal, Flack stepped down from her Love Island hosting duties and made a statement on her Instagram Story. "In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6," she wrote in part, according to CNN.

However, Whitmore experienced some blowback after it was announced she would be taking over hosting duties from Flack. Some fans were reportedly upset that she got the Love Island gig over WOC like Rochelle Humes, Vick Hope, and Maya Jama, who, per the Daily Mail, were all said to be in talks for the role.

Whitmore responded to Love Island's lack of diversity in an interview with the Sun. "I think all of them are brilliant hosts. And I'm friends with everyone," Whitmore said, referring to the three other women in talks for the job. "I think the most important thing is for everyone to be in the room and everyone to have an opportunity. It's the same when it comes to the gender pay gap. I just think it comes down to you should get paid what you're worth."

The new Love Island host continued, saying, "It doesn’t matter what your gender is, what your race is, everyone is equal and everyone should have equal opportunity."