It’s fashion week season and for any style sisters out there it’s so hard to pick stand out moments and shows. However, Rihanna’s second New York Fashion Week Savage x Fenty show has been one of the most hotly anticipated events this year. Anything the singer-designer touches turns to gold and she served some real looks at her show — or so we think. Because ultimately, there was a serious lack of social media footage from the event for one very important reason. So how do you watch the Rihanna Savage x Fenty NYFW show in the UK?

Well, RiRi had the awesome idea of trying to reach audiences who wouldn’t normally be able to attend fashion week and you’ll feel like you’ve been invited to sit in the front row. So, Rihanna teamed up with Amazon Prime Video and her entire show is set to stream onto the platform across 200 countries and territories, including the UK. The stream will go out on Sept. 20 and will really open up the world of NYFW to so many people around the world. There have been a few official photographs released from the event, including this image of Rihanna below, wearing a sheer black body suit, red lips, and some very fierce jewellery.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While you might watch the stream to see Rihanna, she actually has a ton of high profile pals with her, walking the catwalk, performing, and supporting her. Gigi and Bella Hadid were in attendance, along with Cara Delavingne, Halsey, Normani, Laverne Cox, Alex Wek, 21 Savage, and Joan Smalls to name but a few. Well, it’s hardly surprising that the elite came out in full force to see what Rihanna has been working on.

When speaking to Elle about the people she chose to include in the show, she said:

“I wanted to highlight women who are powerful. To me, power in whatever way you master it is very sexy. And with someone like Normani, you know, she's an incredible dancer, and dance is athleticism. Dance is powerful. It would be a shame to miss out on the opportunity to have that kind of beauty and power in the show.”

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We stan empowered women empowering women, and Savage x Fenty does that in style. (Side point: if you haven't yet seen Normani's video for "Motivation" where she performs a truly wonderful move with a bouncing basketball, take RiRi's advice and check it out immediately.)

While fans of the star didn’t get to watch the show on the night and it’s been reported that there was a strict no phones policy, she did post a teaser onto her instagram (and Vanessa Friedman at the New York Times reported it was a "Spectacular Sexy Underpants Variety Hour"). There’s no denying that the show’s going to be phenomenal and well worth the wait. If you’re anything like me and can’t wait to see what’s next for Savage x Fenty you can tune into Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20. Just prepare yourself, Rihanna has really raised the bar and your bank account may suffer because of it.