Looks like 2019 is shaping up to be a pretty good year for TV, especially with the new reboot of the hit show Roswell, New Mexico. The original series Roswell aired on Sky 1 from 1999-2002 with Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, and Katherine Heigl among the cast, and, as with any cult series, fans worried that the reboot wouldn't live up to the original. But this new incarnation is more than just teen drama, tackling issues like immigration, rebellion, and, of course, love. Here's how to watch Roswell, New Mexico in the UK.

Tis the season for classic reboots, or so it seems with Heathers, Miami Vice, and, Charmed, among many others, undergoing reboots. This reimagined Roswell series follows the cast through young adulthood, whereas the old seasons Roswell and Roswell High were set during their high-school years. The CW Network have released a statement that lays out the plot of the new series:

"After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance."

Think Buffy The Vampire Slayer meets Dawson's Creek.

Ursula Coyote/The CW

Roswell, New Mexico was released in the U.S. on CW Network on January 15, 2019. While a UK premiere date hasn't been released yet, keep your eyes peeled, because this reboot might just be better than the original.

The show's creator Carina Adly Mackenzie is doing a lot so ensure that the resurrection of Roswell, New Mexico has depth and is true to the original. Mackenzie told Entertainment Weekly: "When I learned that Liz was Latina in the Roswell High books but had been white-washed for the 1999 television show, I was intrigued by the opportunity to reverse that." This reverse white washing is everything I needed from a 2019 reboot. In the books upon which both series, Melinda Metz's protagonist is Liz Ortecho, a Mexican-American girl. For the TV series, Ortecho was rewritten as Liz Parker. It's on.

The Roswell, New Mexico trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season, and it has not held back. Just a few seconds in and we are already seeing a UFO crash, some aliens pods, and a whole lots of steamy romance scenes. This trailer has supernatural elements galore, I'm talking a big bang, glowing orbs, and, potentially, supernatural powers.

TV Promos on YouTube

Heading the cast for this series are Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean Parsons and Pretty Little Liars alum (or should I say dreamboat) Tyler J. Blackburn. Since premiering in the U.S, the show has already developed quite the fandom with various cast members already being "shipped."

In an interview with the TV AV Club, Tyler J. Blackburn said that the fan response to the show has been "overwhelming" and "for people to be so 'in' that quick is amazing." His co-star Michael Vlamis, who plays alien Michael Guerin, added: "We committed so we would be in a gif... it's the coolest thing ever to be part of a ship."