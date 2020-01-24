Dust has barely begun to settle on the first ever series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, however, its time start your engines yet again, because the U.S. version of the hit franchise is back for a 12th run. Yes, Mother Ru is returning with a fresh batch of fierce stateside queens, each of whom are set to battle it out in a bid to be crowned America's next drag superstar. So, if you're as thrilled as I am to welcome back the reality TV phenomenon, here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 in the UK.

As Digital Spy reports, the 12th edition of Drag Race will arrive on Friday, February 28 over in the states, however, a UK airdate is yet to be announced. As it stands, all 11 seasons of the reality-competition show are available to stream on Netflix UK, and if series 12 follows the same format as last year, fans can look forward to brand new episodes of Drag Race shortly after their U.S. debut. As reported by the Huffington Post, the show's equally fabulous All Stars spin-off continued to air on Comedy Central UK throughout 2019, with fresh episodes being made available almost immediately on Netflix after being shown across the pond. So, can Drag Race enthusiasts in the UK expect similar scheduling this time around? For now, at least, we'll just have to wait and see.

VH1 on YouTube

Although still eager for any news surrounding a UK airdate, fans finally got a glimpse of the entire RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 line-up during a spectacular social media Ru-veal. As Digital Spy reports, the 13 new queens were introduced in a clip fronted by reigning champ Yvie Oddly, who dramatically announced "thirteen new candidates await the chance to become America's next Drag Superstar." The 2019 Drag Race winner went onto describe the new cast as "the best of the best" and "the future America needs" — and throughout the live stream, fans were also treated to the first official series 12 teaser, during which the competing queens pledged their allegiance to all things drag.

Now, details of what viewers can expect from the upcoming string of episodes are, as usual, being kept tightly under-wraps. However, veteran RuPaul's Drag Race panelist Ross Matthews revealed to Digital Spy that show's 12th outing might just be his "favourite season yet." So, it sounds as if we might be on course for yet another dazzling series, and I can't wait to see what this year's queens bring to the table.