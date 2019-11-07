The first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is continuing to take the nation by storm, and there's no sign of that stopping anytime soon. Baga Chipz and The Vivienne have officially stolen my heart, and the guest judge appearances just keep getting better and better with every episode. I can't even bear thinking about the finale because I don't want the show ever to end. So will RuPaul's Drag Race UK return for series two?

Well, the series won't have to sashay away anytime soon, because the BBC has confirmed that Drag Race UK will be returning for a second series. "I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul's Drag Race UK," RuPaul told the BBC in a press statement. "This season's queens proved that Britain's Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here's to another season of love, laughter and light!"

In the statement, the BBC also revealed that just halfway through the series, it's already garnered "6.5 million total requests on BBC iPlayer". Talk about iconic.

"The response to the current UK series has been nothing short of dragulous; our viewers have really taken the show and the amazing queens to their hearts," Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning said. "So I'm delighted that Ru and the gang are going to shantay and stay. Let the search for the next group of queens begin!"

There's no official release date yet, but it will air sometime in 2020 — most likely around the same time as the first series. And if you're prepared to become the second superstar of Drag Race UK, applications for season two are currently open. But as Metro reports, you only have a week to fill it out before the Nov. 15 deadline.

In the meantime, there's plenty more Drag Race UK content to enjoy as there are still three episodes left before RuPaul crowns his first UK queen. Who's going to take home that coveted title? For me, it's totally The Vivienne. I mean, who wouldn't stan a queen who can pull off a Donald Trump and Cilla Black impression flawlessly.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK continues Thursday (Nov. 7) at 8 p.m. on BBC Three.