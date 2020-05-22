How To Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 5' In The UK

As we tie a bow on the twelfth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, get ready to welcome some fierce ex-contestants back into the Werk Room, because the show's fifth All Stars spin-off is right around the corner. Yes, under the watchful eye of Mother Ru, a lineup of returning queens are set to battle it out for a $100,000 prize and coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and if you're eager to see what these queens bring to the runway, here's how to watch Drag Race: All Stars 5 in the UK.

Thankfully, it isn't long before the sickening new series arrives on these shores, because Netflix has confirmed All Stars 5 will begin airing in June.

"LOOK OVER THERE. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 *will* be coming to Netflix UK/IE in June," the streaming platform announced on Twitter.

As Digital Spy reports, the fifth run of All Stars will get underway on Friday, June 5 on VH1 over in the States — and although Netflix are yet to confirm an exact UK airdate, it's likely the schedule will follow a similar pattern to the current main series, in which new episodes are available in the UK just one day after their initial U.S. broadcast.

Fans were given a first glimpse at the new series during a special "Queens RuVeal" posted on the official Drag Race Youtube channel, during which season ten's Miz Cracker, Mayhem Miller and Blair St Clair, season nine's Shea Coulee, season eight's Derrick Barry, season three's India Ferrah and Mariah Balenciaga, season one's Ongina — and returning All Stars, Jujubee and Alexis Mateo, were unveiled as this year's competitors.

In a recent teaser clip, it was also revealed that the usual All Stars format has been abandoned, and fans can expect something very different this time around.

"All Stars rules have been suspended...OFFICIALLY! Get ready for the biggest shake-up in #DragRace HERSTORY," the Twitter caption read.

So, it appears the groundbreaking spin-off is arriving just in time to ease our lockdown woes, and I don't know about you, but I am living for the show's return.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 5 arrives on Netflix UK in June.