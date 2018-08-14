Don't mourn the end of the heatwave, because the best part of early Autumn (let's just accept it) has already begun: the glut of new and brilliant TV shows to keep you firmly planted on the sofa. And one of the best? HBO's Succession — a biting drama, that promises to be a TV behemoth in the vein of Mad Men, telling the story of a ruthless family behind a colossal media conglomerate. The series premiered back in June in the US, and has already renewed for a second series. Intrigued? Well, here's how to watch Succession in the UK.

Succession, according to the Guardian, is currently airing on Sky Atlantic on Thursdays at 9 p.m. The show premiered on August 2, but there's time to catch up: subscribers can actually stream the whole series on demand. There's also an option for those without Sky, too: the full series is on NOW TV (no doubt the truly committed binge watcher could finish all ten episodes within the 14-day free trial). So there are plenty of options to get involved.

But if you've never heard of Succession before today, here's a quick primer: it's created by The Thick of It's Jesse Armstrong and boasts Will Ferrell as a producer, as the Radio Times reports. The show follows the Roy family, as the Guardian recaps, who control media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco. Founder Logan Roy, in the midst of a health crisis, is expected to step back from his company and hand the reins to son Kendall, but the transfer of authority is far from smooth. Siblings Kendall, Siobhan, Roman, and Connor all hold the pursuit of power in far greater esteem than family loyalty, while dad Logan seems to delight in their conflict.

HBO on YouTube

According to the Guardian, creator Jesse Armstrong once wrote a never-produced film about the Murdoch family, and Succession emerged from its ashes. But what do the critics think? Well, the series has a more than respectable 85 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Thrillist deemed it "one of the best shows of the summer", while Vogue called it "acerbic, timely, and increasingly hilarious". The Guardian awarded Succession five out of five stars, describing it as a "brilliant dissection of a dysfunctional dynasty."

Onto the cast: why, you might be asking, do some of those faces look so familiar? Well, the Roy family patriarch, Logan Roy, is played by Brian Cox (not the scientist), whose filmography spans decades; you might recognise him from his role as Ward Abbott in two films from the Bourne franchise. Hiam Abbass plays Logan's wife, Marcia; she recently starred as Freysa in Blade Runner 2049. And as for the warring kids? Kendall is played by Jeremy Strong, known for his role as Vinny Daniel in The Big Short. The Dressmaker's Sarah Snook plays Siobhan, while Fargo's Kieran Culkin (yes, brother of Macaulay) appears as Roman. And if you can't quite place Alan Ruck, who plays Connor, allow me to make the big reveal: back in the '80s, he played Cameron in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Peter Kramer/HBO

As mentioned above, Succession's already been renewed for a second series — only "a week after its Season 1 premiere," according to Deadline. Inevitably, Twitter and the group chat, and probably your entire office will be talking about the show for a very long time; best then to get on board now.