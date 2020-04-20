As schools across the country remain closed for the foreseeable future, parents are faced with two conundrums: how will they keep their kids entertained and what will they do about schooling? In light of this, BBC Bitesize has launched its biggest ever education platform, featuring resources across three different platforms and, best of all, some celebrity tutors. Mabel and David Attenborough are just some of the big names enlisted as BBC Bitesize's homeschool stars in what is shaping up to be the dream teacher line-up. Below is a guide to what is available and how you can access it.

BBC Four

Over the next 14 weeks, hundreds of lessons will be provided by the BBC across three different platforms. Firstly, every evening on BBC Four there will be a block of programming dedicated to shows that support GCSE and A-Level studies. These include programmes such as Chemistry: A Volatile History and Andrew Marr’s History of Modern Britain.

Bitesize Daily Online

Over on the Bitesize website, Bitesize Daily Online will deliver newly created Maths and English lessons every day, for each year group from 1-10. Plus, parents and children will find resources for other subjects such as science, history, geography, and art. The website will also offer guides on how to teach children at home and for pupils with SEN (Special Education Needs).

Bitesize Daily On iPlayer

Then, perhaps most excitingly of all is the Bitesize Daily shows, which can be accessed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button. There will be six 20-minute programmes each day, aimed at different age groups, from ages 5 to 14. This is where you'll find the star-studded line-up of teachers. But who exactly is taking part? Find out below.

Geography: Sir David Attenborough Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images News/Getty Images National treasure, broadcaster extraordinaire, and owner of the most soothing voice history, Sir David Attenborough will be teaching youngsters all about geography... of course. The beloved TV personality, known for his incredible natural history projects, will teach children about the oceans, mapping the world, and why animals look the way they do.

Music & Reading: Liam Payne, Mabel, Oti Mabuse & More NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Now, if any member of One Direction was a teacher in my school, I don't imagine I'd get a lot of work done. But I'm sure Liam Payne makes a more-than-competent music teacher. The former boyband member will be teaming up with BRIT-award-winner Mabel and a host of musical stars to take part in a week-long Musical Big Read, an extension to a weekly Book Club that will run throughout the 14 week term and see stars including Oti Mabuse read books aimed at both primary and secondary aged kids.

Spanish: Sergio Aguero Visionhaus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero is on hand to teach Spanish during lockdown. The Argentinian goal-scorer will be helping youngsters count in Spanish. "It's a tough time for children at the moment, and also for parents trying to keep them focussed on their education from home," Aguero said in a statement sent to Bustle UK. "The BBC are doing brilliant work to help and I'm honoured to be able to play a part."

Science: Professor Brian Cox Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Renowned physicist Professor Brian Cox's has an incredible ability to detail the wonders of the universe — from neighbouring galaxies to black holes and other mind-blowing phenomenons — in a way that's both informative and awe-inducing. Great news, then, that the scientist will be "bringing science lessons to life" as he covers topics including the solar system, force, and gravity.

History: Danny Dyer Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now, here's a history lesson I'd have definitely paid attention to. The Eastender's actor and cockney geezer is in charge of BBC Bitesize's history lessons. Apparently, the actor is a direct descendent of King Edward III and will provide five to seven-year-olds with lessons on Henry VIII.

Maths: Ed Balls Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images Former MP Ed Balls (he was the shadow Home Secretary in Ed Miliband's shadow cabinet) will be going back to economics roots and will teach a KS3 maths lesson.

Dropping In: Jodie Whittaker Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker will also be dropping in on the BBC bitesize daily lessons. While we're not certain what subject Whittaker will be involved in just yet, IMO history would be the perfect choice – I mean after, this is the person who owns a time-travelling Tardis.