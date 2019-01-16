With awards season in full swing, the 2019 Brit Awards are right around the corner. The 39th edition of the ceremony will see the biggest names in music celebrated with a string of nominations and trophies, and will include some dazzling performances of the most popular tracks released in the past year. This year's ceremony will be fronted by comedian Jack Whitehall, and this is how you can watch The Brits 2019.

According to Capital FM, the awards show will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at The O2 Arena in London, and will be broadcast live on ITV from 7.30 p.m. Fans also have the chance to enjoy the Brit Awards live in person, as tickets are indeed on sale to the general public. Those lucky enough to bag a ticket will get to see nominees George Ezra, Jorja Smith, and Little Mix perform live. But never fear, those watching at home will also get to see them perform too.

The first batch of tickets were released late last year, however these are only eligible to Mastercard customers. Earlier this week, the nominees of the 2019 ceremony were revealed during the one hour ITV special The Brits Are Coming. The show was hosted by Clara Amfo, who spoke of her excitement to be working for the Brits. She told The Sun, "I am delighted to be hosting The Brits Are Coming. I’ve enjoyed the awards since I was a kid, so getting to be part of the excitement with the audience feels great and I can’t wait to find out which acts have been nominated in 2019."

This year's list of nominations include some of the biggest music acts from around the world, and all eyes will be focused on the major awards of the night. As reported by the BBC, the nominees for British album of the year include A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships by The 1975, Speak Your Mind by Anne-Marie, High As Hope by Florence + The Machine, Staying At Tamara's by George Ezra, and Lost & Found by Jorja Smith. The British and International solo female nominees include the likes of Cardi B, Jess Glynne, Ariana Grande, and Lily Allen, while the equivalent male categories include artists such as Sam Smith, Drake, Craig David, and Shawn Mendes.

And it isn't just solo acts who will be honoured throughout the two-hour broadcast, as British and international groups including Little Mix, Twenty One Pilots, Arctic Monkeys, and The Carters also enjoy a nomination. Others hoping for Brit Awards glory are Dua Lipa, Rudimental, Calvin Harris, and Tom Walker, all of whom are in the running for best British single. And battling it out for the title of best British breakthrough act are Ella Mai, Idles, Jorja Smith, and Mabel.

As in previous years, one big Brits winner has already been revealed. This prestigious award is known as the Critics' choice, and the 2019 winner has been named as Sam Fender. Upon his victory, Fender told the Brit Awards "I am truly humbled to win The BRITs Critics’ Choice Award. Being nominated was crazy enough, never mind winning it. I’m so grateful to everyone back home for believing, and to my band and team for all their hard work. We've played literally hundreds of shows this year, and we're going to go even harder in 2019. Most importantly, a big shout to my fans. I've met a lot of you over the last few years and it’s truly an honour to get up and play night after night to such a wonderful bunch of people. To everyone who’s taken a punt on me so far, thank you. Here's to next year."

The 2019 Brit Awards air on ITV at 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20.