As lockdown continues there’s an increased need for good TV and new series. Now we can’t spend our evenings going for dinner with friends or heading to a bar, TV and films have been a lifeline. And if you’re a fan of scandalous period dramas then you’re in luck. Here’s how to watch The Great in the UK. Telling the story of Catherine The Great’s rise to becoming Russia’s longest ruling female leader, the new Hulu series is not one to be missed.

The Great was released on May 15 in the U.S. and if the trailer is anything to go by it looks both dramatic and funny. While you can’t watch it in the UK right now you don’t have long to wait. Per Deadline It’ll be available on Starz’s streaming service, StarzPlay. You can access StarzPlay content through Amazon Prime Video. The service costs just £4.99 per month (on top of the cost of a Prime subscription.) Similarly, you can download the app on Android and Apple devices. It’s also compatible with Google Chromecast. All episodes of The Great will be available on StarzPlay from June 18.

Similarly, the Express reports that over summer 2020 The Great will be aired on Channel 4. The publication states that series will be shown weekly and there’s no confirmed launch date as of yet.

Ellie Fanning and Nicholas Hoult lead the cast in The Great. Fanning dons a corset, wig, and fabulous dresses as she plays the formidable Catherine The Great, the Empress of Russia from 1762 until 1796. Catherine was married to Peter of Holstein-Gottorp, the Emperor of Russia. Their marriage was rocky at best with many rumours of affairs and misbehaviour. Just six months into his reign, she organised for his opponents to overthrow him. She then began 34 years in charge.

Creators have noted that The Great is based on fact “sort of” and fans of Hoult will be used to seeing him flouncing around in a wig after his part in The Favourite. The Great isn’t the first time the pair have worked alongside each other as a married couple. They starred in Jake Paltrow’s The Young Ones together.

Speaking about the series and her role Fanning told Refinery29, “I’m obviously a young woman. I felt a lot like Catherine, honestly. The whole series is about her finding her strength and her power, and learning how to use them. She doesn’t always use it in the right way, she makes mistakes, which is what’s intriguing to me about her. And she has a bit of arrogance and an ego, which I really love. She doesn’t apologize for it, which is a nice thing to see on screen.”

You can watch The Great in the UK on StarzPlay from June 18 and later in the summer on Channel 4.