The lyrics "we're all in this together" have never felt more poignant than they do today, and thanks to Disney's upcoming family singalong, High School Musical fans will have the chance to belt out some of their favourite HSM tunes with the film's original cast. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the U.S. TV spectacular is set to feature a range of stars from the Disney universe, and if you're hoping to get in on the action, here's how to watch the High School Musical Disney family singalong in the UK.

As Deadline reports, the singalong event is due to air on April 16 over in the U.S. However, there has been no announcement in regards to a UK airdate. Bustle has reached out to Disney and ABC for comment, and will update with any new information the minute it becomes available.

In what is described as a "truly magical event" by host Ryan Seacrest, The Disney Family Singalong will feature the original High School Musical cast, including East High favourites Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel. Troy Bolton himself, better known as Zac Efron, will also appear as a last-minute addition, and is expected to send out a special message during the musical event.

ABC on YouTube

In addition to our favourite HSM bops, viewers can expect to enjoy music from some of Disney's biggest releases, including Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and more. As reported by Digital Spy, the beloved tracks will be performed a lineup of major names, which includes the likes of Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, and Michael Bublé.

As Deadline reports, other members of the Disney family are also expected to appear, including Cheetah Girls star Raven-Symoné, and the casts of The Descendants, Zombies, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Speaking of the upcoming special, High School Musical director Kenny Ortega revealed that it was "so great" to be invited by ABC to participate, and continued, "I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine."