How To Watch The Original Broadway Production Of 'Hamilton' On Disney+

Just in time for Fourth of July weekend, the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical Hamilton is coming to Disney+ in its entirety. How lucky we are to be alive right now!

Back in 2016, it was the hottest ticket on Broadway and tickets were nearly impossible to snag. It swept the awards categories that year, as an 11-time-Tony Award®, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. With Disney+, you can enjoy the best angles of the entire goosebump-inducing musical phenomenon from the comfort of your couch. Just sign up for $6.99/month or $69.99/year and enjoy Hamilton along with tons of other content that spans Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and so much more.

ICYMI, Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant and orphan who grew up to be one of America's most accomplished and instrumental founding fathers. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, pop, and R&B in catchy Broadway fashion, putting Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map as one of our generation's greatest musical theater talents. Recorded in 2016 at the legendary Richard Rodgers theater in New York, you can see it exactly as it was meant to be seen on Disney+.

In addition to Miranda playing the role of Hamilton, so many members of the stand-out original cast are in this stage version. Some names you might recognize are: Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and so many more.

Don't mind me, I'll just be watching this trailer on loop until July 3rd, when Hamilton hits Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ now so you don't miss a moment — or better yet, sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99/month.