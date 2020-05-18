Spray-on shoe treatments are great because they're extremely easy to use. Unlike wax, which can be a bit more involved, all you have to do is spray the formula on, wait for it to dry, and you're all set to go. However, these treatments don't work as well on leather (because they don't allow it to breathe), and they only last for a few wears.

This spray-on waterproofing treatment is extremely easy to use, according to customers, and it works on a variety of shoe materials. The popular spray, which has more than 1,200 reviews on Amazon, is made with a clear, silicone-free formula that goes on smoothly and dries fast. You can use it on leather, canvas, knits, suede, and other common shoe fabrics. Just be sure to do a test patch first.

One reviewer wrote: "THIS. STUFF. WORKS. [...] I sprayed this stuff on knit, canvas, leather and suede and it is killing it! I ran all shoes under the sink and the water rolled right off. Super easy to use and good coverage with every spray. I did one thick coat per shoe - about 3 to 4 sprays per side and called it good. Great product. Oh! And I didn’t notice any discoloration at all. Dried clear as advertised!"