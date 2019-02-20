Bows: they are probably something you associate with childhood. It's pretty likely that your parents tried and dress you in cutesy bow-clad headbands, shoes, and dresses when you were toddling around as a youngster. However, even though bows were big when we were kids, that doesn't mean they're not for us now we're all grown up. Whether you want to go all out and wear bows on your clothing, or you're just up for a bit of accessorising, there are so many cute yet sophisticated styles in the shops RN. Here's how to wear big bows in your hair and on your clothes.

The key is to remember that bows need to be worn in a grown up, stylish, and sophisticated manner. Unless you want to get ID'd everywhere you go, wearing bows is about finding a balance. Opting for a hair accessory with a big bow on it? Offset the style with a pair of biker boots or leather-look trousers. Want to wear bows on your body? Why not pick up a sleek pussy-bow blouse to keep things cool? And, when it comes to swimwear, there is a literally nothing better than a plain one piece with a subtle little bow design to add something special.

Bows have never really gone out of style, and there are plenty of options in shops at the mo. I have picked out my favourite options from stores and sites such as Arket, ASOS, and Urban Outfitters. Keep scrolling to browse my top nine.