How To Wear Big Bows In Your Hair & Clothes, Because These 9 Looks Are Sleek AF
Bows: they are probably something you associate with childhood. It's pretty likely that your parents tried and dress you in cutesy bow-clad headbands, shoes, and dresses when you were toddling around as a youngster. However, even though bows were big when we were kids, that doesn't mean they're not for us now we're all grown up. Whether you want to go all out and wear bows on your clothing, or you're just up for a bit of accessorising, there are so many cute yet sophisticated styles in the shops RN. Here's how to wear big bows in your hair and on your clothes.
The key is to remember that bows need to be worn in a grown up, stylish, and sophisticated manner. Unless you want to get ID'd everywhere you go, wearing bows is about finding a balance. Opting for a hair accessory with a big bow on it? Offset the style with a pair of biker boots or leather-look trousers. Want to wear bows on your body? Why not pick up a sleek pussy-bow blouse to keep things cool? And, when it comes to swimwear, there is a literally nothing better than a plain one piece with a subtle little bow design to add something special.
Bows have never really gone out of style, and there are plenty of options in shops at the mo. I have picked out my favourite options from stores and sites such as Arket, ASOS, and Urban Outfitters. Keep scrolling to browse my top nine.
ASOS DESIGN Farleigh high waist slim mom jeans with side bow detail in mid blue wash
How freakin' cute are these jeans with bow detailing? This are the coolest way to wear bows, IMO, and these trousers are too good not to snap up pronto. Available W24 - W36.
This scrunchie, which comes in four different shades and designs, is perfect for bow beginners. My fave is the cute pink version, which is a ballerina's dream.
ASOS DESIGN Nelma asymmetric bow slippers
You simply cannot deny that these printed bow slippers are straight-up fantastic. Seriously, they are crazy good. Are they practical? Hell no. But they're too great not to purchase!
What could make you feel more special than a pair of bedazzled sparkly socks?! I love this Monki pair.
My Accessories burgundy velvet scrunchie with bow
I love anything burgundy, so this gorgeous velvet scrunchie is my dream hair accessory. Pair it with deep wine lipstick and you're ready for a night out.
& other stories Satin Pussy Bow Blouse
I'm super into this versatile silky number, which will go with everything from casual jeans to skirts and skinny trousers. A capsule wardrobe must! Available in sizes 32 - 42.
ASOS DESIGN My Girl Bow Loafers in black
These loafers come in a number of colours, but you can't go wrong with this classic black pair. Wear with jeans, skirts and dresses in spring and summer.
& other stories Plunging Bow Tie Swimsuit
Super subtle yet insanely chic, this effortless one piece will have you noticed everywhere from the spa to the beach. Available in sizes 34 - 44.
If classic alice bands are your thing, this pretty navy-blue design will be up your street. With its soft-velvet finish and beautiful hue, this looks way more expensive than it is.