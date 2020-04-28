Bustle

How To Wear Breton Stripes Like Kate Middleton

By Rebecca Fearn
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is a British style icon to a T. Over the years, fans of the Duchess of Cambridge have become obsessed with her chic ensembles, including everything from her casual-wear, to what she puts on for a more formal occasion or royal engagement. And one thing she does particularly well is Breton stripes. She has managed to get so much wear out of the popular pattern, whether it’s with a blazer for a more dressed up feel, or casually with jeans. Here’s how to wear Breton stripes like Kate Middleton.

The Breton stripe was first really 'discovered' by Coco Chanel, who brought the style into the fashion mainstream after incorporating blue and white stripes into her 1917 nautical collection. Her main inspiration? Sailors’ uniforms she saw during a trip to the French Coast. The French Navy had been wearing the style since 1858.

The Breton stripe has since been a staple of many women’s wardrobes, and it suits pretty much every occasion and style. It’s now easier than ever to buy a Breton, and you can get your hands on all sorts of colour combinations, widths, and sleeve lengths to suit your taste.

Kate Middleton has always done Breton stripes well, so I thought I’d take a deep dive into her outfit archives for some inspo on how to style the look.

With culottes

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Breton stripes, while great for casual attire, are easily dressed up for more formal occasions, too. Kate often reaches for a Breton when she wants to go smart-casual. Here she's paired the top with some navy wide leg trousers and a pair of block heel court shoes.

Breton Stripe T-shirt
£49.95
£34.97
|
Scotch & Soda
Mindy D-Ring Culotte Trousers
£45
|
Monsoon
Carvela Kruise Courts
£69.99
|
House of Fraser

Casual with jeans

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wondering what to wear today around the house or to pop out for a walk? A Breton tee is easy to throw on, and looks good on everyone. Pair it with some blue skinny jeans like Kate.

The Breton Royale
£37.50
|
The Breton Shirt Co.
Skinny sculpt jeans
£19.99
|
Mango

Paired with a blazer

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another way to formalise a Breton stripe, The Duchess loves to pair hers with a smart blazer. The jacket really adds a more dressed up feel to an otherwise casual look. She likes to wear this ensemble with espadrille wedges for an extra edge, too.

Tim Tim Stripe Sleeve Top
£17
|
French Connection
Navy Double Breasted Blazer
£65
|
M&S

In pale blue

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Breton tops are usually blue and white, but you don't always have to opt for a deep, moody blue hue. Kate proves a pale blue piece looks just as cool, particularly for Spring or Summer time.

Round Neck Breton Stripe Jumper
£32
|
Paul James Knitwear

Mix up the colours

Breton tops usually come in navy blue and white, but don't be fooled; you can totally mix up the colours and stripe widths to do something a little different. Kate is a big fan of a white, blue, and red mix.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
Essential Breton Top
£21.75
|
Crew Clothing
IDOL Indigo Low Rise Jeans
£40
|
Topshop
Classic White Plimsoll
£55
|
Superga