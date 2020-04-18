How To Wear Trainers Like Kate Middleton, From Sporty To Smart Looks
It's fair to say that Kate Middleton has become a style icon in her own right, and whatever she wears inspires legions of fans and endless ensembles. One of the best things about The Duchess Of Cambridge's style is that she'll often opt for high street pieces we can all get our hands on, as well as more casual, laid back bits and pieces which resonate with everyday folk. One thing she's definitely mastered is trainers, and we can all learn a thing or two from her looks here. Want to know how to wear trainers like Kate Middleton? I've got you covered.
While she's brilliant at making super dressed up pieces and evening gowns look effortless, The Duchess has perfected her day-to-day, low-key wardrobe now too. As well as her penchant for hiking boots, Kate's also nailed the ultimate option in low-key footwear: trainers. She's shown us how to wear trainers with a casual, day-to-day outfit, a sporty look, and also something a little more dressed up. She's gone for white trainers, coloured trainers, and more versatile plimsolls; offering up endless ways to rock a pair of humble trainers for us.
Here are some of her most iconic trainer looks, along with ways to recreate them.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With skinny jeans
One of Kate's go-to looks is to pair some sporty trainers with a pair of simple skinny jeans. This all-blue look is one of her most iconic, and would be perfect for a stroll in the park.
Colour block it
Kate loves wearing trainers with wide leg trousers including culotte styles. Case in point: this beautiful colour blocked green and blue outfit, which she wore with simple white trainers. Take note: she's also added a formal blazer to the otherwise casual look.
Go sporty
As well as more formal ensembles, Kate has also perfected her ultimate sporty look. Copy her by investing in a pair of cool platform white trainers, slim joggers and a wind breaker jacket.
Pair with a Breton top
This is one of my favourite looks, and one that will suit nearly every low-key occasion. Kate's pale blue top offers a spin on the classic striped Breton, which she pairs with her trusty skinny jeans and some simple white plimsolls.
Stick to culottes
Here's an example of how Kate incorporates white plimsols into her more dressy daily outfits. Follow her lead by investing in a pair of sophisticated wide leg trousers.