It's fair to say that Kate Middleton has become a style icon in her own right, and whatever she wears inspires legions of fans and endless ensembles. One of the best things about The Duchess Of Cambridge's style is that she'll often opt for high street pieces we can all get our hands on, as well as more casual, laid back bits and pieces which resonate with everyday folk. One thing she's definitely mastered is trainers, and we can all learn a thing or two from her looks here. Want to know how to wear trainers like Kate Middleton? I've got you covered.

While she's brilliant at making super dressed up pieces and evening gowns look effortless, The Duchess has perfected her day-to-day, low-key wardrobe now too. As well as her penchant for hiking boots, Kate's also nailed the ultimate option in low-key footwear: trainers. She's shown us how to wear trainers with a casual, day-to-day outfit, a sporty look, and also something a little more dressed up. She's gone for white trainers, coloured trainers, and more versatile plimsolls; offering up endless ways to rock a pair of humble trainers for us.

Here are some of her most iconic trainer looks, along with ways to recreate them.

