It goes without saying that Princess Diana was a style icon in her own right. Whether it was getting ready for a formal ball, or simply running errands on the street, she always looked incredibly chic. Her looks will be copied for years to come, and all the trends she rocked have a habit of coming back into fashion every few years. In particular, she had a real way with denim. So here's how to wear denim just like Princess Diana.

Perhaps nothing makes the relevance of Princess Diana's style more apparent than Hailey Bieber's 2019 shoot for Vogue Paris, where she recreated some of the Lady Di's most iconic looks. And yes, that included those cycling shorts.

In that shoot, Bieber also copied one of Princess Diana’s epic denim looks, where she wore mom jeans tucked into western boots, along with an oversized blazer and a baseball cap. It reminded us all just how amazing Diana looked in denim, and there are plenty more looks where that came from.

I’ve picked out some of her most iconic outfits including denim, along with brilliant high street dupes and styling suggestions, which will help you copy said looks. Trust me, you’ll never look cooler.

1. Pair With A Cosy Knit

A perfect comfy and casual look (ideal for those working from home days right now), this is classic Diana. Look cool in a pair of bleached tapered mom jeans from Topshop, and pair with this awesome vintage-looking & other stories jumper.

2. Double It Up

If double denim is wrong, then I don't want to be right... and neither did Diana. This badass look is easily recreated; just be sure to match your denim jeans and shirt/jacket as closely as possible. I think I've found a pretty good combo:

3. Mix Casual & Formalwear

One thing Diana loved doing with her denim is mix and matching it for all sorts of occasions. Take this look for example: she's rocking pale casual denim with informal blue sneakers, along with a super smart blazer. It's the perfect high-low situation.

4. Wear With A Bomber Jacket & Cowboy Boots

Pairing western boots with a retro-style jacket may not sound like it should work, but Diana makes it look easy. It's pretty hard to find a bright red bomber jacket that won't break the bank, but the black one I've found will go with everything: