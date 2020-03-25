Diana, Princess of Wales’ legacy extends far beyond her style. But there's no denying that the fascination with Lady Diana’s wardrobe is still going strong. From the Instagram account dedicated to “Lady Di’s sassiest post-divorce looks,” to the woollen Lanvin sheep sweater worn by Harry Styles, she still provides ample style inspiration 22 years after her untimely death.

During the '80s the late royal's aesthetic was all vibrant colours and skirt suits, but Diana ticked off a number of key '90s trends in her time, too. Long before the Kardashian-Jenners, Bella Hadid, or the cast of Love Island tried out the cycling shorts trend, Princess Diana had already mastered it, all the way back in 1995. Her ability to turn an item usually worn for serious exercise into a certifiable trend outside the gym even inspired a Vogue Paris shoot featuring Hailey Bieber mimicking Diana's iconic cycling-shorts-and-university-sweatshirt look.

As the world gets used to the latest COVID-19 measures and the UK goes into lockdown, it might be high time to change up your trusty trackies or leggings for a classic Lady Di-approved look perfect for working-from-home: the cycling short. So here's exactly how you can recreate Diana’s signature low-key athleisure look.

1. The Colour UK Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The famous Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, given to her by the brand's founder Richard Branson, and then given from Diana to her trainer, Jenni Rivett, over two decades ago was sold at the auction auction house, RR Auction, for $53,532 in July 2019. But arguably the real winner here was the highlighter orange cycling shorts she paired the jumper with.

Fitted Cycling Shorts £29 £15 | & Other Stories Buy Now Brighten up days inside with a vibrant-coloured offering from &Other Stories, available in sizes 32-44.

2. The Length UK Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana liked her cycling shorts to peek out from beneath an oversized sweater, which means if you're looking to recreate her look, you'll need a mid-thigh length style.

Contour 7.5" Gym Shorts £35 | Sweaty Betty Buy Now This black pair from Sweaty Betty are the perfect Diana-style cut. Available in sizes XXS to L.

3. The Jumper Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Princess Diana's mix of colour combinations kept the tried-and-tested formula fresh. This pink and blue combo will take you from WFH to home-workout.

Daisy Street Relaxed Sweatshirt with vintage los angeles embroidery £19.99 | ASOS Buy Now A slogan sweatshirt speaks volumes when you're all Zoom-ed out. Available in sizes 6-14.

4. The Shoes Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Did Princess Diana also predict the return of the 'Dad Trainer'? It certainly seems so. Luckily it couldn't be easier to get your hands on a pair of chunky white trainers to complete the look.