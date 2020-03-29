Bustle

How To Wear Headbands Like Kate Middleton

By Orla Pentelow
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Is it a hat? Is it a headband? Or a hatband hybrid? Regardless of where it sits, royal watchers will recognise it as Kate Middleton's go-to headgear. She first debuted the style at Prince Louis’s christening in July 2018, and then the hair accessory then swept the Spring/Summer 2019 runways, from Prada to Givenchy, and even Chanel. Since, it has become a mainstay in Middleton’s wardrobe, and we can’t get enough of the Duchess of Cambridge’s now-signature headband.

Middleton’s choice of hair accessories could also be a nod to her late mother-in-law. The late Diana, Princess of Wales, was known to wear headbands throughout the '80s and '90s, and the Duchess has followed in her sartorial footsteps many times before. But with this accessory, she's paving her own sartorial way.

Her first "hatband" was a rather intricate incarnation, but the embellished Jane Taylor headband offset her minimalist Alexander McQueen dress perfectly. More in the "hat" category than the "headband", royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes defines the headband as "a substantial headband, which can also be worn for occasions that would otherwise require a hat. The key differentiator here is not necessarily the width but the height. There has to be some volume involved."

Since the christening, the Duchess has experimented with new colours and textures. (Autumn 2018 was big for Middleton's accessories repertoire.) Notable examples include the blue, floral Juliette Botterill design worn with a Catherine Walker dress coat to attend Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs’ wedding in September the same year, and the pleated Jane Taylor band paired with her Catherine Walker coat for the her first appearance of 2019 at the New Year’s service at Sandringham.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More recently, the Duchess has stepped out in another of the designer’s velvet hairbands, paired with a green Alessandra Rich dress during the recent royal visit to Ireland. As Kate Middleton continues to champion the trend, here are the best tips for how to wear a headband in true Duchess style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Take detailing seriously. The Duchess wore a velvet Jane Taylor headband to pair with the velvet collar of her Catherine Walker coat at an Armistice Day Service in 2018.

Chunky Satin Alice Headband
£17
|
& Other Stories
Afraid to jump in with the trend? Start small, with a simple satin band.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing a simple Alexander McQueen dress at Prince Louis' christening, which allowed the embellished and woven headband by go-to designer, Jane Taylor to capture all the attention.

Boucle Padded Headband
£55
|
Lele Sadoughi
This boucle offering by another of Middleton's favourite brands just shouts 'Duchess'. Textures allow experimentation without adding height to the already-padded band.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Two trends in one: this two-tone Jane Taylor band had an additional bow at the nape of the Duchess' neck, a festive touch to the Duchess' matching burgundy Catherine Walker coat at the Sandringham Christmas Day service in 2018.

Padded Satin Band
£12
|
Arket
Adding a vibrant hit of scarlet red can give any outfit an upbeat edge. Pair with subtler tones to highlight accessories in the evening or go all out for a bright off-duty look.

Pieces Padded Pink Velvet Headband
£9
£6.50
|
ASOS
Pale pinks and pastel colours are good options for fairer hair tones.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

The simple silhouette of Middleton's navy midi dress allowed her Zara headband to shine at the Festival of Remembrance in 2019.

Padded Velvet Embellished Headband
£45
|
Etsy
Embellished, padded and velvet, these headbands are no longer childhood accessories but the elegant finishing touch to any evening outfit.