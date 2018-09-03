Animal prints in fashion have been trending for decades. But nothing has been quite so ubiquitous as leopard print. Found on the catwalk almost every season, the bold and primal pattern is once again taking over this autumn. But while you could spend an absolute fortune on designer wears, supermarkets are offering a much more affordable solution. So here's how to wear leopard print this season on a purse-friendlier budget.

But wait, hold up, I know what you're thinking. Leopard print is quite out there, right? The trend probably isn't everyone's cup of tea. Well, actually, there are plenty of subtle ways to incorporate it into your look. Just take a look back at the AW18 catwalks, which totally showed a new wave of the trend. Tom Ford exhibited leopard print suits made in shades of neon green and fiery red, however, designers like Carolina Herrera took things down a more monochromatic route. You see, there’s something for everyone.

If you need a bit of celeb inspiration, a quick search on Google and you’ll be spoilt for ideas. Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift are all fans of the trend.

With that in mind, here's a few cheap as chips options from the UK's top supermarkets that'll allow you to take your love of leopard print to the next level.

1 A Fluffy Knit Pink Leopard Jumper £16 George This season, it's all about pushing the boat out colour-wise. And Asda's hot pink jumper is just the way to do it. The knit doesn't appear to be available online yet but keep your eyes peeled for a release soon. Buy Now

2 A Traditional Coat Leopard Coat £49 F&F No winter is complete without a gorgeous faux fur coat. This cosy leopard print number will go with any outfit and will last for years to come. Not bad for something under £50. Unfortunately, you can no longer buy Tesco's clothing range online, but you can still find everything in store. Buy Now

3 A Year-Round Dress Green Leopard Print Dress £22 Tu This forest green dress comes with an alternating leopard print and a spliced hem, making it an item that can be worn all year round. Stick a pair of tights on come winter then banish them as soon as the first sign of sun appears. Buy Now

4 A Subtle Accessory Leopard And Burgundy Bag £16 George Supermarkets even have something for those who are a little apprehensive when it comes to animal print. Only half of this bag is covered in the pattern, giving a nice subtle nod to the trend. (Unfortunately, it's not available online just yet, but will be soon.) Buy Now

5 A Silky Blouse Animal Print Satin Blouse £18 Tu Supermarkets are killing it in the workwear department. Just like many of the other leopard print pieces, this red satin shirt can be buttoned up for the office and loosened for a night out. Buy Now

6 A Maxi Skirt Leopard Print Pleated Skirt £22 F&F Throw this pleated skirt on with a simple black knit and you have an outfit that'll take you straight through the next few months. Don't forget a pair of chic ankle boots to really kick things up a notch. Again, you can't buy Tesco fashion online anymore, but you can pick this number up in store. Buy Now

7 A Standard T-Shirt Cream Leopard Print Top £10 George Everyone needs a leopard print tee in their lives. This one's incredibly lightweight and will work for both the office and drinks at your local pub. Versatility is so underrated. Buy Now

9 A Stand-Out Swimsuit Black Leopard Print Swimsuit £12.50 George The weather may be turning but that doesn't mean you can't book a quick winter getaway somewhere nice and sunny. And what better way to show off your trip on Instagram than with this toned down leopard swimsuit? Buy Now