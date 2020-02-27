Bustle

7 Alternatives To Kate Middleton's Sold-Out M&S Trainers

By Isobel Lewis
YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

We all know that, whenever Kate Middleton wears something from the high street, that item will sell out within days, hours, or even minutes. This was the case on Tuesday (Feb. 25) when the royal had us all racing to copy the Marks & Spencers white trainers she wore at an event for athletic charity SportsAid.

Despite donnin a gorgeous green ensemble from Mango and Zara (with her culottes only costing £6!), fans eyes were immediately drawn to Kate’s trainers. At first glance, the white pair with multicoloured stripes look like your classic pair of Adidas Superstars, but upon closer inspection it turns out they are actually from good old M&S and come in at an affordable £29.50. Unsurprisingly, the trainers are now sold out in nearly every size, so we'll just have to wait and hope the store restocks soon.

This isn't the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has made white sneakers her off-duty footwear of choice, either. While we don’t quite think she’ll be queueing up for the next Yeezy launch anytime soon, Kate definitely knows what she likes when it comes to sportswear. In 2019, the mum-of-three rocked a plain pair of white plimsolls from Superga at the spring’s Chelsea Flower Show and the King’s Cup Regatta, two years after she wore the same design while watching the London Marathon.

If you’re looking to replicate Kate’s white trainer look as the spring (hopefully) begins to arrive, here are some of the best high street picks.

New Look White Leather-Look Side Stripe Trainers
£19.99
|
New Look
The perfect dupe for Kate's trainer pick.
CAMDEN White Lace Up Trainers
£24
|
Topshop
Rose gold is a trend that's here to stay, as these Topshop trainers prove.
Freestyle Lace Up Trainers White Leopard
£45
|
Office
Leopard print! Gold! Studs! These trainers from Office may be a little on the pricier side, but we're obsessed with the stylish accents they bring to the standard white sport shoe.
Animal Print Sneakers
£19.99
|
Zara
If you prefer a slightly more, erm, subtle animal print, this mock croc pair is the one for you.
Platform Sneakers
£25
|
Monki
The perfect accompaniment for picnics and badminton in the park. Summer weather: Pending.
Warehouse Classic Lace Up Trainer
£35
|
ASOS
We dare you to find an outfit these won't look great with.
Laces basic sneakers
£35.99
|
Mango
These cream Mango numbers look *way* more expensive than they actually are.
White Track Sole Trainers
£25.99
|
Pull & Bear
Need some extra height? With their tan soles, these trainers are the perfect boost.