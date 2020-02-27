We all know that, whenever Kate Middleton wears something from the high street, that item will sell out within days, hours, or even minutes. This was the case on Tuesday (Feb. 25) when the royal had us all racing to copy the Marks & Spencers white trainers she wore at an event for athletic charity SportsAid.

Despite donnin a gorgeous green ensemble from Mango and Zara (with her culottes only costing £6!), fans eyes were immediately drawn to Kate’s trainers. At first glance, the white pair with multicoloured stripes look like your classic pair of Adidas Superstars, but upon closer inspection it turns out they are actually from good old M&S and come in at an affordable £29.50. Unsurprisingly, the trainers are now sold out in nearly every size, so we'll just have to wait and hope the store restocks soon.

This isn't the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has made white sneakers her off-duty footwear of choice, either. While we don’t quite think she’ll be queueing up for the next Yeezy launch anytime soon, Kate definitely knows what she likes when it comes to sportswear. In 2019, the mum-of-three rocked a plain pair of white plimsolls from Superga at the spring’s Chelsea Flower Show and the King’s Cup Regatta, two years after she wore the same design while watching the London Marathon.

If you’re looking to replicate Kate’s white trainer look as the spring (hopefully) begins to arrive, here are some of the best high street picks.