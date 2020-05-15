Bustle

How To Work Spring’s Top Trends Into Your Next Virtual Happy Hour Look

By Elly Ayres
Design: Hannah Chua

Video hangouts have become a lifeline to my pre-quarantine social life. Not only can you check in on how friends and family are doing (and vice-versa), but it's a chance to step out of your headspace for a second and invite a little levity back into your life. From what I've seen, this holds especially true if your call is happy hour themed (or just themed, in general — any excuse to dress up with determination, if you ask me). Net-net: Putting together a look you love will make Zoom happy hours even more fun.

And while I admit logging into a digital hangout lacks the certain je ne sais quoi of strolling up to a sidewalk café (I miss those!), there's still room to represent your favorite spring style trends from the waist-up. If you miss the rush of a good outfit, please proceed below for your next virtual happy hour look. Cheers!

Big Mood Power Dressing

Statement sleeves, exaggerated fits, and eye-catching prints aren't going anywhere — and that's great news. Why? Because standing out in a grid of talking heads can be tough! Make it easier in a bold look that breaks the ice before you even have to say a word.

Puff-Sleeve Cropped Top
$79.50
|
Banana Republic
If all anyone sees is your torso and head, then might as well serve them some drama. With bright red florals and oversized sleeves, it's nothing but show-stopping style all happy hour long.
Gingam Blazer
$89.90
|
Zara
Listen: In this day and age, any blazer is big mood. But this sophisticated take on playful pink gingham is exactly what this season needs (complete with a snap closure and matching belt).
Delightful Demeanor Crepe Blouse
$39
$34.99
|
ModCloth
The retro-inspired rainbow print on this top was hand-drawn by the ModCloth design team, and it's one effortlessly colorful way to take center stage on your next video call.
Wilfred New Margaux Check Blazer
$228
|
Aritzia
Love an oversized blazer look but want something classic? This one's double-breasted design, menswear-inspired fit, and woven check pattern (aka, it's not just printed on top!) ensure you're in for a very good happy hour indeed. Throw it over a silky tank as pictured, or layer over a vintage band tee.

'90s Nostalgia

Guess who's back for spring? That's right, a little '90s-inspired nostalgia. The decade of minimalism, grunge, and quite a few arts-and-crafts-inspired looks (I mean, how many D.I.Y. crocheted tanks or tie-dye tees have you scrolled past?) is here to stay. Good thing, too, because these pieces are rad.

Plaid Cropped Sweater Tank
$74.50
|
Banana Republic
Crafted with cotton yarn for max breathability and a square-neck design (for max photogenic-ness, obviously), this textured tank is sure to be a conversation starter. (It also comes in a brown-tan combo for those who prefer neutrals.)
Smocked Dress
$24.99
|
H&M
This baby-pink smocked dress is dotted with colorful blooms and double-dips in the 'what's trending' pool with a couple of statement sleeves. Zoom ready!
Camp-Collar Blouse
$79
|
Banana Republic
A study in minimalism! A poetic answer to the polo! It's a classic top that will *actually* match everything, from your silky midi skirts to your high-waisted jeans. This style may just be the sleeper hit of spring. You're welcome.
Bead-Strapped Lace Dress
$49.99
|
H&M
Do we even need to see the bottom of the dress to confirm it's a romantic lace-meets-pearl dream? Not really, but you can click through anyway and I'll wait. O.K. ready? This flare dress is ideal for channeling that spring sundress glow for date-night happy hour (plus, when you want a second dress for your next call, just remove the pearl straps!).
Bow Scrunchie 2-Pack
$14
|
Athleta
Barrettes, scrunchies, and butterfly clips were '90s hair essentials, and on days when doing hair feels impossible (read: every day), a brightly colored scrunchie can seriously save the day. This pack of two is made from recycled plastic bottles, so you can look good while doing good.

The Utilitarian Adventurer

We may not be embarking on adventures outside our door anytime soon, but that doesn't mean our closets need to suffer for it. In fact, a little explorer-inspired gear may help you push past your comfort zone anyway! Enter: The utilitarian adventurer (Translation: Khaki, cargo pants, and camo — but make it fashion).

Kat Camo Denim Dress
$198
$99
|
AllSaints
For those who love a chambray button-down, please meet your spring upgrade. A denim shirtdress (one-and-done makes things so easy) outfitted with cool camo and button closures.
Resin Round Hoop Earrings
$38
|
Banana Republic
Resin hoop earrings have to be one of the easiest ways to spice up your virtual happy hour look. This multi-stripe version is close enough to camo to channel the trend, so it's an easy way to test out the look if you want to get your feet wet before diving in.
ASOS DESIGN Utility Midi Shirt Dress
$67
|
ASOS
My biggest adventure right now might be navigating from my couch to the kitchen, but that doesn't mean some oversized pockets and contrast stitching won't make the trip more memorable.
Vintage In Line Cropped Camo Jacket
$74
$37
|
Nasty Gal
Looking for the utilitarian look in more of a "going out" option? I have you covered there, too. This cropped option is even sustainably made from vintage fabric.

Neon Brights

When in doubt, highlight it out. Neon always makes a dramatic appearance in spring (summer, too — so stock up!), and once again, the standout trend works for our purposes. The same way a swipe of bright lipstick can wake up your whole face, a shade of fiery orange or lime green can light up your look. So go ahead, step into your spotlight.

The Ragged Priest Eyelash Zip-Front Top
$65
|
Urban Outfitters
Neon pink, zip-up front, and a fuzzy textured finish? This fluorescent crop top is bound to be worn on repeat long past the spring season, whether you're reaching for a plaid pleather mini or oversized dad jeans.
Transit Crew Sweater
$98
$41.97
|
Athleta
My spring mantra is "follow the sun," but I recognize this season's transitional weather doesn't always reflect my sunny disposition. If you're still in sweater weather mode, then you're in luck. This merino wool option might just be your new bright fave.
Printed One Shoulder Flounce Blouse
$69
|
Addition Elle
This electric blue asymmetrical blouse is exactly the splash of saturation your spring wardrobe's been missing. Pair with your favorite jeans for a cool-comfy look you'll want to wear again and again.
Expedition Skort Dress
$98
|
Athleta
Not only is this a dress with shorts underneath (I've had too many breeze malfunctions to not call that out), but the drawstring waistband lets you adjust your fit, which you'll appreciate about 30-35 minutes into that happy hour. Plus, the dress is designed with recycled Featherweight Stretch™ fabric, and who doesn't love a sustainable style moment?