How To Work Spring’s Top Trends Into Your Next Virtual Happy Hour Look

Video hangouts have become a lifeline to my pre-quarantine social life. Not only can you check in on how friends and family are doing (and vice-versa), but it's a chance to step out of your headspace for a second and invite a little levity back into your life. From what I've seen, this holds especially true if your call is happy hour themed (or just themed, in general — any excuse to dress up with determination, if you ask me). Net-net: Putting together a look you love will make Zoom happy hours even more fun.

And while I admit logging into a digital hangout lacks the certain je ne sais quoi of strolling up to a sidewalk café (I miss those!), there's still room to represent your favorite spring style trends from the waist-up. If you miss the rush of a good outfit, please proceed below for your next virtual happy hour look. Cheers!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Big Mood Power Dressing

Statement sleeves, exaggerated fits, and eye-catching prints aren't going anywhere — and that's great news. Why? Because standing out in a grid of talking heads can be tough! Make it easier in a bold look that breaks the ice before you even have to say a word.

'90s Nostalgia

Guess who's back for spring? That's right, a little '90s-inspired nostalgia. The decade of minimalism, grunge, and quite a few arts-and-crafts-inspired looks (I mean, how many D.I.Y. crocheted tanks or tie-dye tees have you scrolled past?) is here to stay. Good thing, too, because these pieces are rad.

The Utilitarian Adventurer

We may not be embarking on adventures outside our door anytime soon, but that doesn't mean our closets need to suffer for it. In fact, a little explorer-inspired gear may help you push past your comfort zone anyway! Enter: The utilitarian adventurer (Translation: Khaki, cargo pants, and camo — but make it fashion).

Neon Brights

When in doubt, highlight it out. Neon always makes a dramatic appearance in spring (summer, too — so stock up!), and once again, the standout trend works for our purposes. The same way a swipe of bright lipstick can wake up your whole face, a shade of fiery orange or lime green can light up your look. So go ahead, step into your spotlight.