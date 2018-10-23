Life for college students typically involves some level of stress, but a recent report revealed that U.S. politics may be significantly contributing to it. Indeed, a new study looked at how Trump's election affected college students and found some pretty shocking results. It turns out that some students experienced post-traumatic stress-like symptoms following the 2016 race.

Melissa Hagan, a psychology professor at San Francisco State University, conducted the study along with a team of researchers and published it in the Journal of American College Health on Oct. 22. As Science Daily reported, Hagan said her study centered around the research question, "Did the election for some people constitute a traumatic experience?"

Hagan's research was conducted in January and February 2017 and involved surveying 769 students in psychology classes at Arizona State University. Hagan said via Science Daily that students were given surveys that "gauge the extent to which individuals have been impacted by an event [the 2016 election] in such a way that it might lead to diagnosable post-traumatic stress disorder." After examining the results, Hagan found that one in four of the students surveyed had "clinically significant" levels of stress. The study also noted that, when measured, this level of stress was similar to that of mass shooting witnesses seven months after a shooting.

Hagan's study also revealed that some people were more strongly affected by the election than others. For example, as Newsweek described, minority students had higher stress scores than did white college students. Women also scored 45 percent higher on the stress assessment than men.

More to come ...