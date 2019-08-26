The zodiac sign Virgo is taking center stage from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22, aka the official dates of Virgo season. It follows Leo season, which was lit up by the Sun between July 21 and Aug. 22. While Leo season inspired us all to get to know ourselves better and figure out what we like, what we want, and what we need to get rid of — astrologically assisted confidence boost, if you will — Virgo season is swooping in to solidify this new self. Of course, that can impact all facets of your life, including your career. Know how Virgo season 2019 will affect your work life based on your zodiac sign to get a sense of what to expect at the water cooler this month.

After a summer of very casual Fridays, Virgo season correlates with back-to-school, back-to-work time. It's time to stock up on new pens and notebooks. It's time to find that perfectly fitted professional blazer that gives you major boss vibes. It's time to bury your head in reports and e-mails — but, in an exciting empowering way. During Leo season we got insight into how our work was taking shape. There were opportunities to network and successfully put ourselves out there. With the conclusion of that, Virgo allows us to get down to business.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust to get the inside information on what's in store at the office. "Virgo is the patient hard worker. The next 30 days will require us to hone in our critical eyes and focus our earthly energies on creating a new vision," Stardust says. It's time to organize. It's time to follow up. It's time to work for what we realized we actually want. If you have goals you'd like to meet, Virgo season is the ideal time to organize your plan to success.

Aries Tina Gong/Bustle If you're looking for inspiration in your career, look around you. "Your colleagues may be the source of inspiration now," Stardust tells Bustle. You're fiercely independent, Aries, but it may be your co-workers that can help you reach the next level of your career now.

Taurus Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been approaching the trajectory of your career from a logistical angle, give the other side of your brain a try. "Your creativity is on fleek now — use your artistic visions to propel your career forward," Stardust says. Not all career timelines are the same. Use your creative ideas to get to where you want to go!

Gemini Tina Gong/Bustle Leo season was illuminating for you, Gemini. You could seeing your career from a whole new angle this month. Virgo season encourages it! "Your views are changing, opening you up to new opportunities," Stardust tells Bustle. Explore what you really want to do with your life.

Cancer Tina Gong/Bustle There's no holding you back, Cancer. When you have an idea this month you won't be keeping the genius to yourself. "You’re expressing your ideas to your peers with ease and no hesitation," Stardust says. You may be running the meetings all month!

Leo Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo season will ask you to prioritize. "You’re debating projects and deciding which are worth the efforts," Stardust tells Bustle. There's never a lull in anything you do, Leo. As work picks up, you'll have to decide what to throw your energy into.

Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle It's your birthday season! You're known for being patient and organized. This month you'll flex those muscles. "You’re analyzing and thinking through new ventures carefully now," says Stardust. It's worth taking the time to read over the details of any new venture you may engage in. Make sure opportunities that present themselves are the right ones for your career path.

Libra Tina Gong/Bustle You're the master of a little bit of this and a little bit of that. This Virgo season you'll want to make sure that you're balanced so you can produce quality work. "Take time off to reenergize your mind in order to have high energy at work," Stardust tells Bustle. If work is bogging you down, take a walk around the block and clear your head.

Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Your networking and socializing skills don't stop with the conclusion of Leo season. "You’re networking skills are on point, allowing you to meet new colleagues," Stardust says. Get out there and work your magic. Networking could lead to new connections that lead to exciting opportunities.

Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Work is like an adventure to you, Sagittarius. And everyone knows you love a good adventure. Good news via the stars. "Work is picking up, making you extra busy with new opportunities at the moment," Stardust tells Bustle. Switch up conference rooms every other meeting to keep the office exciting.

Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo season presents opportunity to start anew. "Think outside the box to instill your new vision," Stardust tells Bustle. You're a diligent worker and Virgo favors the organized. Use your creativity and pedal-to-the-metal work ethic to bring your ideal career — or work project — to life.

Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle The Sun in Leo may have helped you find your roar, and worth. Now is the time to put that revelation into action. "Ask for a raise and you will be happy with the results," Stardust says. You're gifted with the ability to connect to others which means talking salary with a manager will be approached with ease.