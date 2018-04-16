If you're still not quite over the event-gone-wrong that rocked the music festival scene last year, then you're in luck. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has a Fyre Festival docuseries in the works, which will hopefully answer all your lingering questions about how exactly everything went south. That's the good news. The even better news is that to experience it, you don't even need to spend a bunch of your own money flying to a desolate landing strip on a private island in the Bahamas. Instead, you just have to wait until 2019, when you'll be able to take it in for free from the comfort of your own TV screen.

THR reported that the currently untitled project will give viewers a peek behind the scenes, and a chance to determine not only what went wrong back in 2017, but how this all happened. The series will combine interviews with everyone from Bahamian locals, those who traveled to the event and wound up stranded, and even those investors who contributed to the event. It will also draw on previously unseen footage, relevant documents, and emails exchanged about the high-profile event, which started out promising and quickly spiraled into what attendees deemed an epic failure.

The Fyre Festival, masterminded by rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was slated to take place over two weekends in Spring 2017: April 28-30 and May 5-7. Beginning in late 2016, it garnered endorsements from models like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, and effusive media coverage from outlets that included Bustle. The experience was billed as a costly-but-worth-it departure from the average music festival. Ticket prices ranged from $450 for the day all the way up to $12,780 for a multiple-weekend package, and attendees were promised a luxury experience that more than lived up to the price tag. "The unparalleled best in music, cuisine, design & hospitality on a private island in the Exumas," advertised the festival's Facebook page, which is still live, although it hasn't been updated since April 17, 2017.

But as the dates approached, it seemed more and more unlikely that the Fyre Festival's coordinators were going to be able to pull off the kind of event they'd been promoting. Acts like Tyga, Desiigner, Pusha T, and Major Lazer were slated to perform. But just a day before the festival was scheduled to open, headliners Blink-182 canceled their performance, alerting fans to their concerns about the event in a tweet:

The series of red flags likely convinced some revelers to cancel their plans, but many others continued to make their way to the island. And as festival-goers began arriving at Fyre Cay, they reportedly found a location that wasn't just unsuited for an event of this magnitude, but was uninhabitable. Photos and videos from the Fyre Festival showed that none of the promised villas were built, there were no accommodations for baggage, and that the available cuisine was just a little shy of five stars.

Fyre Festival on YouTube

The Fyre Festival organizers ultimately canceled the event soon after it began, releasing the following statement:

"Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed. After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely."

And while the nation of The Bahamas themselves offered an apology, Ja Rule shirked blame for the snafu. Instead, Page Six reported he blamed his partner McFarland. As it happens, NPR reported that the tech entrepreneur pled guilty to wire fraud charges just last month, so even though there's some resolution to this case (with McFarland potentially facing up to a decade behind bars), there are still a great deal of unanswered questions.

Watching the whole fiasco unfold on screen can't possibly compare to the experience of those who went through it firsthand, so this new Hulu docuseries is the perfect antidote for those who are still riddled with curiosity of exactly what went down, and how things got as far as they did.