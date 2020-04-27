The first sneak peek at Love, Victor, the upcoming TV spin-off of the ground-breaking 2018 rom-com Love, Simon, has fans already rooting for a relationship that may or may not even happen. And that's thanks to a classic rom-com trope: embarrassing yourself in front of your crush. Hulu's Love, Victor teaser features our first look at Victor, who has a bit of an accident while trying to impress a cute barista in what could be the start of a beautiful relationship.

Love, Victor focuses on the new title character Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, the same school where the movie takes place, as he embarks on his own journey of accepting his sexuality while facing problems at home and the struggles that come with moving to a new town. In the sneak peek, Victor is attempting to apply for a barista job, but things go sideways when he gets distracted by assistant manager, and fellow student, Benji (George Sear). Their chemistry is so palpable that Benji would've probably given him the job based solely on attraction, which is both sweet and concerning, but Victor gets too flustered by the smoldering looks, sly muscle flexes, and blush-worthy innuendos. The scene lasts less than two minutes, but I'm already shipping Victor and Benji for life.

Hulu on YouTube

Love, Simon's original star, Nick Robinson, will serve as an executive producer and narrate the series as his character Simon, but there's no word on whether he'll appear onscreen. The show will also star Sophia Bush, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

Love, Victor was moved from its original home of Disney+ to Hulu over concerns about the show's depiction of adult issues, including alcohol use, sexual exploration, and marital issues among parents, as described by Entertainment Weekly. However, even with the eyebrow-raising innuendo in the scene, there's technically nothing in the teaser that goes beyond PG-rated. Maybe they're saving the good stuff for later?

Love, Victor will premiere on Hulu on June 19, smack dab in the middle of Pride Month. And considering most Pride events have been cancelled across the country in light of the pandemic, the series couldn't be arriving at a better time.