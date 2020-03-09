As the coronavirus outbreak grows worldwide, so do the number of cancellations of major events in the worlds of music, film, TV, and sports. The amount of events canceled due to coronavirus in the U.S. is practically growing by the minute due to the risk of exposure at large gatherings. Major festivals like South by Southwest have already been forced to cancel, and many are fearing that it's just the beginning of many delays and cancellations to come.

As of March 7, according to the World Health Organization, the amount of COVID-19 cases around the world has surpassed 100,000, with over 3,000 people dying from the disease, mostly in Mainland China, where this particular strain of coronavirus originated. Over 90 countries have reported cases, with the U.S. having over 500 cases alone, according to a March 9 update by The New York Times.

While the number of events that have been called off or postponed in the U.S. is still relatively small, the ones that have been canceled are large in magnitude, leaving huge ripple effects on local and national economies, as well as workers who depend on these events for a large amount of their income. And it just might get worse before it gets better. Here are all the major events that have been canceled due to coronavirus, and a few big ones that are at risk.

Festivals

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

South by Southwest

After huge sponsors like Netflix, YouTube, Warner Bros., and more decided to not participate in South by Southwest, the city of Austin finally called off the week-long multimedia festival. This year's SXSW line-up included film premieres, live shows from emerging artists, and talks from prestigious guests, including Hillary Clinton. It's not yet known if SXSW will return in 2021.

Ultra Music Festival

Ultra, one of the largest electronic music festivals in the U.S., was forced to cancel this year's event by the city of Miami, after Florida declared a public health emergency due to coronavirus in the state. The festival was rescheduled for March 2021. However, it's unclear whether whether the festival, which was set to be headlined by the likes of Flume and David Guetta, will feature the same line-up scheduled for this year.

Sporting Events

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

BNP Paribas Open

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., was called off after the Coachella Valley confirmed a local case of coronavirus. This set off alarm bells for the Coachella Music Festival, which is set to take place in close proximity to Indian Wells in April. According to USA Today, tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement that it might be rescheduled at a later date.

Marathons

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Rome Marathon

Runners far and wide travel to various locales around the globe to compete in challenging marathons, but they're all missing Rome this year. The Rome Marathon has been called off as the amount of coronavirus cases in Italy rapidly grows, with over 7,000 cases reported, per CNN. Many Northern regions of the country have been put on lockdown due to the outbreak.

TBD

Coachella

Coachella has not been called off as of yet, but according to TMZ, the fate of the highly anticipated music festival is up in the air after one case of the virus was confirmed in Rancho Mirage, only minutes away from the festival site. The cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in nearby Indian Wells is also sparking concern.

While promoters Goldenvoice and AEG have yet to confirm if Coachella will go ahead, there are many rumors circulating on social media about an impending cancellation. Writer Wynter Mitchell even reported a rumor on Twitter that the festival will be postponed until October.

The Olympics

Although the 2020 Summer Olympics don't kick off in Tokyo until July 24, many are fearful that the competition will be called off due to the high amount of reported cases in Japan and the number of athletes and spectators who are expected to travel into the city. There has also been talk of fans being barred from attending the events as a health precaution in an effort to avoid cancellation.

The International Olympic Committee has dismissed rumors that the games will be cancelled completely. However, the World Health Organization is working with IOC to monitor the situation, and no decisions have been made as of yet.

This article will continue to be updated as new information comes out.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.