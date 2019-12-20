So the cat is out of the bag and it's been revealed that Laura Whitmore is the new host of Winter Love Island. Needless to say, her BF had something to say on the matter and Iain Stirling's Instagram about Laura Whitmore hosting Love Island is the cutest thing you'll see all day.

The funny man behind Love Island's hilarious voiceovers shared a selfie of him and the Irish presenter and captioned it, "The new #loveisland host seems nice. I wonder if she's single..."

As we all know, Whitmore and Stirling have been an item since July 2017. The loved up pair are cute AF and The Sun reports that, while appearing on an episode of This Morning back in 2017, Stirling said "I know I'm punching, as they say."

Whitmore and Stirling managed to keep their relationship largely out of the limelight despite regularly appearing on each other's social media accounts. Stirling, ever the quick-witted type, knew exactly how to deal with prodding questions from Piers Morgan a few weeks ago. The Good Morning Britain presenter gave Stirling the third degree, saying:"You're on Love Island, but you're actually with the beautiful Laura Whitmore." He then asked, "A) how have you managed to do this? And B) when are you going to make an honest woman of her?" Quick as a whippet, Stirling responded, "There are many people I would discuss personal matters with Piers, sadly you are not one of them."

So I guess this new gig for Whitmore means the couple will have the same work schedules now? Ideal. Stirling has previously spoken about the experience of filming the UK's most popular dating show, telling the Daily Record that the work is seriously time consuming. "This is strenuous — it's six days a week for two months in Spain. It can be a bit hard but always worth it."

I'm not jealous at all...

Watch Winter Love Island from Jan 8 on ITV2