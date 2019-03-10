Migrants who are in Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) custody are at risk of contracting a serious disease while living in detention centers, a new report on quarantining suggests. Some 2,000 migrants had been quarantined by ICE as of March 7, Reuters reported Sunday, some for illnesses as serious as mumps and the flu. Bustle reached out to ICE for comment.

According to Reuters, one of the last reported quarantines ocurred at Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center in Louisiana. A detainee there told Reuters how difficult quarantine was, when he was reportedly not allowed visits to the library, dining hall, or other public parts of the center. Not even his attorney was allowed into see him, despite the fact that his case continued, Reuters reported.

"When there is just one person who is sick, everybody pays," 19-year-old Christian Mejia said. He was locked down in his dorm after several cases of the mumps were reported. After that, Mejia was ordered sent back to Honduras — even though the time with his legal representation was reportedly limited due to the quarantine. They were finally able to see him in February after he complained, one day after he was ordered deported.

The most prevalent diseases at the detention facilities are mumps, influenza, and chicken pox. Both influenza and chicken pox have numbered more than 400 cases each in the last year, while 236 people have tested positive for mumps — and that's in some 51 centers across the country.

More to come ...