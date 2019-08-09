Some folks like to take their time when getting to know a new partner, and aren't so into moving in together or meeting each other's parents until far down the line. Other people move fast in a relationship, not paying attention to timelines that are most common. If you're one of four zodiac signs, you're likely to prioritize going all in over proceeding with caution, according to an astrology expert.

Anyone of any sign can choose to move fast or slowly in a relationship. But some zodiac signs tend to take things at a certain speed. Virgos, for example, are likely to want to take their time to get to know a partner. Virgos tend to expect perfectionism of both themselves and of their partner, Karrie Myers Taylor, an astrologer for life empowerment, tells Bustle. "This level of idealism leaves Virgos with high insecurities, so they like to take things slow to ensure that they won’t get hurt or disappointed," she says.

Of course, moving quickly can totally work for you. Maybe you feel that when you meet someone you know you'll have a future with, waiting isn't that important to you. Just make sure that you're giving yourself enough time to process your feelings and build a solid foundation for the relationship so that it can be a lasting one.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to move fast in a relationship, according to an astrology expert.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle As an Aries, the fiery first sign of the zodiac, you're known as "the warrior." This means that you're potentially pretty impulsive, and might tend to run into things without taking much time to consider the consequences. "The Aries approach to relationships is very focused, very self-oriented, and very 'eyes on the prize,'" Taylor says. Of course, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. If you know that your partner is "the One," then there may not be any reason to wait and take things slowly. Just be sure that you're building a solid foundation for your relationship in addition to being caught up in the fun, romantic parts.

2. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) "The 7th sign of the Zodiac needs balance, and to a Libra, that comes in the form of a partner," Taylor says. "A Libra is always either in a relationship or looking for one, and if you happen to meet one in that rare period in between, you will find that they move very quickly with you." If you're a Libra, this could be a sign that you're the type of person who's willing to act fast when you see what you want, which can totally be a positive thing. Just be sure that you're upfront with each partner about what you're looking for from them so that nobody's feelings get hurt.

3. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Some folks might like to take things slowly in a relationship by first getting to know each other (and maybe even falling in love or marrying each other), and then eventually getting physical. But this probably isn't the case for you if you are a Sagittarius. "Sagittarians like to shoot their shot quickly, because they like to get physical in a relationship as soon as possible," Taylor says. "So Sagittarians keep things light, fun, and in the moment, to make their partners comfortable enough to move as quickly as they do." If all that you're looking for is a physical connection, this might really work for you. But if you want an emotional bond with a partner as well, make sure that you're dedicating some time to that too.