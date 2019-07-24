Every zodiac has that one thing they need to have in a relationship in order to be happy. For instance, an Earth sign like Taurus values stability. If they're with someone who's inconsistent and always on-the-go, it can make them feel more anxious than loved. Not everyone needs meaningful conversations or a lot of affection from their partners in order to feel connected. In fact, there are some zodiac signs that need a lot of freedom in their relationships in order to be happy.

"Freedom is the rallying cry of all Aquarian and Sagittarius people, both in and out of relationships," astrologer, Elisa Robyn, PhD, tells Bustle. "Aquarius is the rebel who always dances to a distant drum, and Sagittarius is the [free spirit], who's always looking for a new experience."

There's nothing wrong with needing freedom in a relationship. Couples who can do their own thing and live their own lives tend to be pretty secure in their relationship. That is, if they're both on the same page.

Just because certain signs are more independent than others, it doesn't mean they don't value relationships. As Robyn says, Aquarians need a mixture of freedom and connection, while Sagittarius likes having someone to come home to when they're done with their worldly adventures.

These two may love their freedom the most, but they're not the only ones. So here are the zodiac signs that need a lot of freedom in their relationships to be happy, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Aries are very single-minded people. As Terry O'Connor, astrologer and writer, tells Bustle, "They're confident, believe in themselves, and their own decisions." While they will love and support you in a loving relationship, they're also completely fine being on their own. Once they make the decision to move on, they will. "Aries are as loyal as the next person," O'Connor says. "But if (and when) they need to grow, they'll go off on their own accords, even if it means that they distance themselves from their partner or loved ones."

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini signs are Mercury-ruled, so they're known to be the social butterflies of the zodiac. "They live life on the breeze and like the freedom and ability to do so," O'Connor says. "Sometimes known as fickle or fair-weather, these folk can agree to make plans with you, unless they smell an opportunity to do something else." They're very social and can talk to you about anything. But unless they're really into you, they tend to keep their space emotionally. If you keep things interesting, they'll come back. But as O'Connor says, "Like a butterfly, they just want to bounce from flower to flower."

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong for Bustle When it comes to relationships, Virgos are as stability-loving as any Earth sign. But they're also constantly looking to better themselves. According to Robyn, they're very "self-contained" and busy seeking perfection, which can only be found when they're alone. If you're dating a Virgo, it's important to listen, encourage them, and then give them space to do whatever they need to do. They'll appreciate you for it.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) "Sagittarius is ruled by larger than life Jupiter, the biggest planet in Space," O'Connor says. "With that says, this wild sign loves freedom more than other signs of the zodiac." Like anyone, they can meet someone and fall in love. They can have a close and intimate relationship with their partner. But they can also go days without talking or checking in. "If you're dating a Sagittarius or thinking about it, just know that they need their own life and adventures as well as the ones with their prospective partner," O'Connor says. If you keep that in mind, you should be fine.