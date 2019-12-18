Your late 20s are often seen as a time for major change in your life. It's a time to get more serious and become more of an adult. Some do that by making major moves in their career, buying their first house, or getting married. There is an astrological reason behind why so many big things happen in your life at this time. Eclipses and retrogrades are phenomenons that occur every so often and can shake things up for a short period of time. But nothing can bring about major life change than the astrological rite of passage that is your Saturn return. If you're born between 1990 and 1991, 2020 will be a very interesting year for you.

"Saturn is ‘the taskmaster,’ and is the planet that rules all structure in our lives," Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen.com, tells Bustle. "A Saturn return is an astrological cycle where the planet Saturn returns to its place in your personal chart, or in other words where it was when you were born."

It takes Saturn about 30 years to go through a complete cycle, and in an average lifetime, people will experience between two to three Saturn returns. According to Hale, the first return usually occurs around 28 to 30 years old, and the second one happens at 58 to 60.

"If we live long enough, we experience a third Saturn return in our late eighties," she says. "The Saturn return energy will be felt strongly in the few years after these ages as well as during this time."

The truth is, it's not the easiest period to go through. Anytime you're being pushed to grow and change, it's going to be challenging. So here are some things you should know if your Saturn return happens in 2020.

1. The First Saturn Return Is Always The Hardest Shutterstock "The first Saturn return in the late 20s is a time to grow up, often through adverse or challenging circumstances," Hale says. "This is the transit that marks the difference between people under 30 and over 30." This return is often more difficult than the others, but it's really nothing to be scared of. It's just a time to start getting real with yourself about your future. According to Hale, a Saturn return will often hit you with a greater need to have material, financial, and emotional security. The things that seemed fun to you five or even 10 years ago, might not be as appealing to you any longer. Saturn returns that occur in the late 50s can also bring a turning point in your life. This could include divorce, job changes, or just a feeling that it's your last chance to get things right. "After the second Saturn return, true emotional maturity often emerges and as people enter their sixties they are often no longer bothered by the trivial matters that may have dominated their earlier years," Hale says. Many times, this is that stage in your life when you decide to be true to who you really are without caring what other people really think. During a second return, many people consider retiring and start thinking about what they're going to do in the next phase of their life.

2. It's A Time For Marriage Or Divorce A Saturn return will bring about major endings or new beginnings, depending on where you're at in your life. When it comes to relationships, a Saturn return can make you re-think that situation you're in. "In our youth we make many choices before we actually know who we really are, and this is typically why many divorces occur around the age of 30," Hale says. "Choices made in the blush of youth, don't necessarily withstand the test of time." Many times people also get married during a Saturn return. If they do, Hale says it could be a "fated relationship."

3. It Can Bring Depression, Fear, And Insecurity Shutterstock Saturn transits of all kinds are frequently associated with depression, fear, insecurities, or setbacks in life. In fact, Hale says another common name for Saturn is "the Great malefic" due to the fact that it always brings with it some difficult circumstances. Again, it all goes back to change. Although change is meant to be good in the long-run, it's not always easy to go through. "If this is the case with you, know that this time will pass," Hale says. "As is the case with Saturn, 'what doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.'"

4. You're Going To Be Looking At Your Long-Term Goals In 2020 If you're experiencing your first Saturn return in 2020 (those born between 1990 and 1991), Saturn, Neptune and Uranus were all in the sign of Capricorn during your time of birth. If this is the case, Hale says you've likely have experienced a great deal of change within the last several years and the rose colored glasses may already be off. In 2020, Saturn, Pluto and Jupiter will all be in Capricorn, so you could experience your Saturn return in conjunction with Pluto and Jupiter. According to Hale, Jupiter conjunct Saturn typically creates a serious-minded energy. Events that may affect your status and reputation can occur at this time. So it's important to look at your long-term goals in the new year. "It's necessary to combine growth with prudence and have the highest level of ethical performance at this time," Hale says. "Sound financial judgment is also important now, and at times it can be positive for business and with Saturn involved it can relate to fruition of karma."